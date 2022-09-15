Horoscope Today, September 16: Aquarius should not hurt people's feelings with words, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, September 16: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, September 16: Friday is Ashwin Krishna Paksha Shashti Tithi, which will remain till 12.19 pm today. After that Saptami Tithi will take place. Today, those people who have passed away on the sixth day of Krishna or Shukla Paksha of any month, the Shradh of those people will be done today. After passing the whole day today, Vraj Yoga will remain till 5.51 am the next day, Ravi Yoga will start from 9.56 am today. Along with this, Kritika Nakshatra will remain till 9.56 am today. After that Rohini Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, the Bhadra of heaven will remain from 12.19 pm to 1.16 pm late in the afternoon. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on September 16 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve it.

Aries

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. Today will be a better day for the children of this zodiac. You may have a long talk with a close relative of yours. You will work on new plans for the future in a new way. You can make up your mind to organize religious events at home. If you are going to give an interview, then today your chances of success are being made. Forgiving small mistakes of your spouse will improve your relationship.

Taurus

Today the start of your day is going to be favorable for you. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house, and the work will be successful. Your spouse will get a good opportunity for progress. Businessmen doing courier business will benefit today. Seeing hard work and dedication, today your juniors will try to learn something new from you. You should avoid eating fried things.



Gemini

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. You should make new plans to move forward in life. Take care of your health and that of your spouse. Some hidden opponents will hinder your work, but your positive approach will keep you strong. There are chances of getting increment in the salary of the librarian. Women will get the full support of their family members in starting a business. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.



Cancer

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. You will get profit in business. If you want to start a new business then it would be better to do a market analysis. Today will be a good day for the students. You can practice car learning. Your good health will help you work. It will be good for you to be careful of enemies. For housewives of this amount who want to do jobs, good chances are being made to start their career with a part-time job.



Leo

Today you will start your day happily. In the evening you will make a plan to go to a birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for the students. Your creative field will be strong. Today is a good day for builders, there will be big profits from the new contract. You will participate in some social functions. You can get your house decorated according to the festival, and happiness and prosperity will remain in the house. A friend will come home to meet you so that they will discuss their personal matters.



Virgo

Today your day will be favourable. You will get the help of a colleague in completing the work. There will be a sudden change in your career, due to which you will gain money. Your married life will remain happy. Your mother's health will be better. Some close relatives can talk about your marriage. Work on your skills as much as possible. You will get good benefit from it in future. Those who are interested in the car collection, they will buy the new car launched in the market.

Libra

Today your day is going to be normal. The economic side will be strong today. You will get the support of parents in your work. New thoughts will come in your mind. You will get happiness from the success of your children, children will also remain enthusiastic. Your social network will be strong. your bus. Take some time out of the schedule to worship God, the mind will remain calm. Women will be busy with their household chores today.



Scorpio

Today your day will bring new changes in your life. You will go to a friend's house for dinner where there will be an atmosphere of fun. The economic condition will improve due to good profit for the business class today. Today will be a better day for students, new friends will be made in college. You will get success financially today. You can buy some new products from the market today. You will get relief from stress. Your work will be completed well. You can go somewhere on a road trip. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God.



Sagittarius

You are going to have a wonderful day today. You may have to do some hectic work. You will resort to new technologies to make your work easier. The salesman will make a good profit from a client today. You will go out somewhere to spend time with your spouse. The ability to test people fast will prove beneficial for you. Your kids can join a dance class. Today will be a busy day for people working in the education sector.



Capricorn

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Married people of this zodiac will go to a religious place for darshan. You will get big money in business work. The enemy side will keep its distance from you today. Those who are associated with the business of idols, today they will get a big project. Writers will make up their minds to write a new story today, which will be liked by the people. The family atmosphere will be pleasant.



Aquarius

Today your day is going to be mixed. Will go to the temple with the family for darshan. You will go to the mall with friends and go shopping together. Today is a favorable day for engineering students. Students preparing for the competition will get the full support of the teachers, which will lead to maximum learning. To reduce stress, you will go for a walk in a quiet place. Don't hurt anyone's feelings with your words.



Pisces

Today your day is going to be profitable. All your work will be completed on time, and new targets of work will be made. You will go to a restaurant for lunch with your spouse. The prestige of the people associated with politics will increase. He will also get a high position in the party. People of this zodiac got jobs. Looking for, they are likely to get a job today. Taking decisions by being self-reliant will get the job done.

Read More Astrology News