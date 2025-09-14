Horoscope today [September 14, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Check the daily horoscope for September 14, 2025, with quick, useful guidance—work, love, money, health—and lucky colours and numbers for all signs.

New Delhi:

Today is Sunday, Ashtami Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will last all day and night till 3:08 am tomorrow. Today, Shradh will be performed for those on Ashtami Tithi. Vajra Yoga will remain till 07:35 am, and after that Siddhi Yoga will start. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 08:41 am, after which Mrigasira Nakshatra will start. Let's know today's Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces horoscopes in detail here.

Aries horoscope today – September 14, 2025

Today will be a positive and productive day. You might find yourself puzzled over a certain matter, but discussing it with a trusted friend will bring clarity. A birthday celebration could be on the agenda, offering time to enjoy with friends. You may consider learning a new skill, which will benefit you in the future. Helping your mother with household chores will bring her joy.

Lucky Number: 07

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus horoscope today – September 14, 2025

This is going to be a good day, as the workload in the office may increase. For which you will have to work overtime. Do not be careless in matters of money. A new turn can come in tour-travels and media-related business. You will get some advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. You will take advice from an expert in financial matters, and this advice will prove to be helpful. You will complete the pending work in the office on time.

Lucky Number: 09

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini horoscope today – September 14, 2025

Today, the solution to all your problems will be found in a jiffy. You are likely to get big benefits in government work. You can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them. It is a very favourable day for women; you will be able to maintain a proper balance in family and personal activities. You will be happy to receive a valuable gift from a close person.

Lucky Number: 05

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer horoscope today – September 14, 2025

Sunday will bring good results for you. Students of this zodiac sign have the possibility of getting success, but there is a need to work harder in their studies. You will get to spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere in the family will be pleasant. You will get the support of colleagues in the office, due to which the work will be completed on time. You will get the benefit of political relations at work, and most of your work will be completed easily.

Lucky Number: 02

Lucky Colour: Golden

Leo horoscope today – September 14, 2025

Today will be a better day for you. Your problems that have been going on for a long time will be solved, which will make you happy. Religious work can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should take a good diet and also do meditation to stay healthy for a long time. Students of this zodiac sign associated with sports will get profitable opportunities.

Lucky Number: 04

Lucky Colour: Grey

Virgo horoscope today – September 14, 2025

A great day to make important decisions, especially in business, as a significant deal could be in the pipeline. You’ll likely spend time helping your partner with household chores. Medical students will find the day favourable. You may receive good news from your daughter’s in-laws, and there is also a chance of welcoming a new baby into the family. Avoid overthinking small matters to maintain peace of mind.

Lucky Number: 03

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra horoscope today – September 14, 2025

Today your day is going to start in a good mood. The rift with someone who has been going on for a few days will end. The day will be favourable for the people of this zodiac associated with politics and the social sector. Businessmen can attend an important meeting. Your financial condition will be good; along with this, you will get freedom from old debt. You can go to a good place, which will make your mind happy. Overall, Sunday will be a great day for you.

Lucky Number: 02

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio horoscope today – September 14, 2025

Sunday will be a mixed day for you. The work done with concentration will prove to be beneficial. It is a good day for lovemates. Also, you can go to a good restaurant for food. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility. You will try to finish the work in the least time possible. People of this zodiac sign who are in the real estate business can soon launch a housing project.

Lucky Number: 02

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 14, 2025

Sunday is going to be a good day for you. Your business activities will continue smoothly. Your boss can ask you to work on a new project. Students preparing for a diploma need to study more. Your married life will be happy, and you will help your spouse with some work. Your health will be better than before, and you will find yourself full of energy.

Lucky Number: 04

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn horoscope today – September 14, 2025

It is going to be full of happiness for you. Today, friends will expect help from you; you will not disappoint them. Business people of this zodiac will get good profit. Along with this, your business relationships will also become stronger. You can give a gift to your sister, which will make her happy. You will attend an important meeting in the office, where you will also put forward your ideas. You will feel happy by helping someone in need.

Lucky Number: 03

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius horoscope today – September 14, 2025

It is going to be a great day for you as you will make some plans to take your business forward, which will benefit you. You will be busy with religious and spiritual activities for most of the time. The more you work with concentration and hard work, the better results you will achieve. Your mind will be engaged in creative work, and you can work with an artist. You will get a big benefit from the investment made earlier.

Lucky Number: 07

Lucky Colour: Golden

Pisces horoscope today – September 14, 2025

You will get the full support of the family. People working in the bank of this zodiac are likely to get a promotion soon. There will be newness in your relationship with your spouse, and the atmosphere of the family will also be pleasant. By contributing to social work, your identity will increase. Along with this, the scope of public relations will also increase. You may plan a religious ceremony in your house; this will purify the atmosphere of the house. You will meet a friend after a long time.

Lucky Number: 01

Lucky Colour: Maroon

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)