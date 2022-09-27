Horoscope Today, Sept 28 (Navratri Day 3): Aries should be careful while driving, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Sept 28 (Navratri Day 3)

Horoscope Today, Sept 28 (Navratri Day 3): Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Wednesday is the day. Tritiya Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 1.27 pm late in the night. Today is the third day of Navratri. Today Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. After crossing the whole day of today, the validity of yoga will remain till 03:7 minutes late in the night. Also, after crossing the whole day of today, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 5.54 am the next day.

Know what gift will the third day of Navratri will bring for you and the luck of which zodiac sign is going to shine.

Aries

Today you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you start today, it will be successful. Today your health will be better than before. A relative will give you suggestions to increase business today. Your prestige in the society will increase. Elders will be happy with your behavior, people will praise you. Today you need to be very careful while driving. Worship Maa Chandraghanta, there will be an increase in happiness and prosperity.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed for the whole day. There will be positive energy around you. People will be happy with your behavior. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today you are going to get more money than expected. People associated with the field of art will get respect in the society, people will appreciate your creativity. Happiness will increase in married life. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, health will improve.

Gemini

Today will be the day to bring good results for you. There are chances of students getting success, but more hard work is needed in studies. Today you will get to spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. There will be cooperation of colleagues in the office, juniors would like to teach you work. Relationship with lovemate will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationship in your work. Burn camphor in front of Maa Durga, all your work will be completed easily.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be normal. Today your business will remain normal. There will be a sweet tussle between the newly married couple, this will bring more sweetness in the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little more hard to complete their work. Students will get better result of competitive exam. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. Take blessings of mother, you will get success in work.

Leo

Today luck will be with you throughout the day. Today your mind will be happy with the cooperation of some unknown person. Lovemates will tell the family members about their relationship today, the family members will also consider it. People with this amount of chemist shop will make good profits. Today you will make a plan to control your expenses. Women will be busy in the kitchen today. Happiness will remain in married life. Offer cardamom to Matadurga, negativity will be removed from the house.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get opinion from some people in government work, which will make your work easier. An old friend of yours will call you and surprise you. Your family members will agree on any important matter. Progress will kiss your feet today. You will get many opportunities today to increase your business. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good news today. Good day for lovemates. Offer flowers to Maa Durga, the stalled work will be completed.

Libra

Today will be a day to give mixed reactions. You will actively participate in your social work. You will organize religious functions with family members at home. Today many avenues for your progress will open. Office work needs to be done a little cautiously. Someone can complain about your work. You should avoid getting entangled with anyone today. Children today need to concentrate on studies. Offer sweets to the mother, sweetness will come in family relationships.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to get some good news from someone. Today you will be successful in completing your domestic tasks. Today your life partner will be happy with your positive attitude. You will go to visit a religious place with your spouse. Today, a good client will connect with people doing marketing jobs, which will make good money in future. Officials will get cooperation in completing the new project. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, you will get freedom from unwanted fear.

Sagittarius

Today will prove to be a milestone in life. Today, a deal will be finalized with an AC company in business, which will give you more profit than expected. Today will be a good day for lawyers, a new case will be taken up. There will be happiness in married life, you will make up your mind to watch a good movie with your spouse. Today, do not feel bad about your friend, friendship will be strong. Perform aarti of Maa Durga with family members, family harmony will be strong.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you need to stay away from any kind of disputes. Do not trust a stranger without thinking today. Students of this zodiac will have to work harder today. You will get support from your classmates in understanding a topic. Today neighbors will help you in completing your tasks. This will strengthen your relationship with your neighbors. Salutations to Maa Chandraghanta, your health will remain good.

Aquarius

Today the solution of all your problems will come out in a pinch. In the office, you will give your best opinion for a project, the boss will praise your work. Today you will take interest in writing work, your writing will be better. Today your words will affect others. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will get full support of the family. Offer honey to Mother Durga, your name will be high in the society.

Pisces

You will have a great day today. The day is good for taking big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy in completing household tasks with your spouse. The day is good for the students studying medicine. Some good news will be received from the in-laws side of the daughter. Children will be serious about their studies today. Today the sum of the arrival of a little guest is being made in your house. Apply kumkum tilak to the mother, there will be an increase in wealth and grain.

