Horoscope Today, October 3 (Navratri Day 8): Leo should offer coconut to Goddess Durga, know about others

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, October 3 (Navratri Day 8)

Horoscope Today, October 3 (Navratri Day 8): Today is Ashtami Tithi and Monday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Ashtami date will remain till 4.37 pm today. Today is the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri. The eighth day of Navratri is also known as Mahashtami. Today, on the Ashtami date, the eighth power of Maa Durga, Mata Mahagauri will be worshipped. She is also called Mahagauri or Shwetambardhara because of her completely fair complexion. Their color is likened to the conch shell, the moon god and the flower of the tuber. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on Monday according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get opportunities for career advancement. Also you will be admired among the people. If you want to start a new business then you will get full support of your family members. Today you may come across something that will make you feel happy. There will be a chance of helping a friend. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Mata Mahagauri, there will be an increase in wealth and food.

Taurus

Today luck will be kind to you. Today you will suddenly get something that you were looking for for a long time. For those who are associated with the business of tours and travels, today is going to be a profitable day. Today you will get a chance to partner with a big company, which will give you maximum benefits. Spouse will be happy with you today. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant.

Gemini

Today will prove to be a day of happiness. Children will change the schedule of their studies today, they will be interested in reading. People associated with the field of education will get an opportunity to learn something new today. Today, the chances of promotion are being made for the people doing the job. Women will have less workload in the office today, so that you will complete your work title. Offer Arghya to Lord Sun by putting some grains of rice in water, health will remain better.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be mixed. Do not trust too much on an unknown person today. Students will have to work harder in studies today, they will get good results. Those who are associated with the business of clothes, the speed of their work will increase. Today you should also avoid giving your opinion in the affairs of others. Offer mother's pudding, the obstacles coming in business will be removed.

Leo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will make a plan to make yourself financially strong. Lawyers will get the help of a big legal advisor on any old issue today, as well as they will meet new clients. Keep full faith in your life partner, there will be strength in the relationship. Today you will get rid of problems related to knees. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, the obstacles coming in marriage will be removed.

Virgo

Today your prestige in the society will increase. Everyone in the office will be impressed by your actions. Today a relative will come to your house to meet you. Today you will enjoy different dishes with them. Today you will gift some gold jewelery to your life partner, which will improve your relationship. Women of this zodiac who are associated with the field of business, today good sums of profit are being made for them. Offer red flowers to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for profit.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Due to some important work, you will have to stay late in the office today. If you want to invest money somewhere then today is a good day. Will discuss with the family members about something, and will consider it. Students associated with the field of IT will get job offers. Offer halwa to Maa Durga, prosperity will remain in life.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will try to find happiness in small things. Opponents will extend a hand of friendship in front of you today. Children of this zodiac will take help of someone in completing school homework. Today your health is going to be good. The elders of the house will give you excellent suggestions today. Read Durga Stotra, financial condition will be strong.

Sagittarius

Today will be a better day for you. Shopkeepers are going to get more money than expected today. Whatever work you extend your hand in today, it will definitely be successful. Students will get a chance to learn something new today. Today you will get the support of elder brother. Court-related problems will be resolved, tension will reduce. Visit the mother, luck will remain with you.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today will be a day for success in work. Today you should avoid getting too emotional. Spouse will try to understand your points today. Today you will take accurate decisions even in difficult situations. Those who are associated with the business of gold and silver, the speed of their work will increase. Donate ghee at the religious place, family relations will be stronger.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today you will feel yourself full of pride. You will get some good news from your spouse. Those who work in web designing will get a big project. People associated with politics will get a chance to attend a social function today. Give clothes to someone in need, there will be happiness in life.

Pisces

Today your financial problems will be solved, a friend will help you. In the evening, you will spend a good time with family members. Efforts made today towards business will bring color in future. Everything will be good in terms of health too. Students preparing for government jobs will get some good news today. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, people will continue to get support.

Read More Astrology News