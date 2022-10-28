Horoscope Today, October 29: Taurus may start a new business, Libra needs to be cautious

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 29

Horoscope Today, October 29: Today is the Chaturthi date and Saturday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 8.13 am today. After that Panchami Tithi will start, which will last till 5.51 am in the morning. Today there will be Ravi Yoga till 9.06 am in the morning. After that Sukarma Yoga will take place. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 9.06 am today. After that Mool Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Saubhagya Panchami and Surya Shashthi Vrat i.e. the second restraint of Chhath Puja. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how Saturday will be for you and by which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day will be favourable. Textile traders will get benefits after their hard work today. The donation of the elderly will take interest in the works of virtue. You will see pleasant changes in your job today. Students preparing will get good marks, will be able to move ahead. Your health will be fit and fine. All your troubles will end today. Anything that you will share with your family members.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. You may make up your mind to start a new business. Also, it would be advisable to take the advice of elders. People taking interest in dance will get an opportunity to reach heights soon. Do not think too much about any subject, otherwise, you will get confused and your health may be affected. Your friends may come home to meet you. Your brothers will understand the mistakes made knowingly and unknowingly.

Gemini

You will have a wonderful day today. Your circumstances will be favorable in advance. Today you will get more profit from hard work in the business field. You will get many opportunities to make money. You can plan a trip with friends. Today you will be busy doing some important office work. Those troubled about transfer will get the good news of transfer to their favorite place. By helping someone unknown, you will feel a little better.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will go to an interview for one of your jobs in which you will be selected. Before starting any new business, take advice from an experienced person so that your business will run well. The businessmen of the library can make up their minds to open a new branch. In married life, you will understand each other very well. Take the advice of family members in your decision. You should definitely pay some attention to your health.

Leo

Today will be your best day. After a long time, today will spend time with family. The affection towards them will increase. There will be progress in the stalled works. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your household life. Add fruits and green vegetables to your daily diet. Students doing diploma will get important information from their seniors. To avoid online fraud, you will talk to a good consultant team. Lovemates will have dinner together in the evening, which will increase more love between them.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get in touch with upper-class people. You can get your partner's favorite shopping done. There will be a pleasant feeling from the child's side. Parents will also give full support to the children today. You will go with your son to a school in another city to get him admitted. Do not work depending on anyone in the office. Students of this zodiac are likely to get success in the competitive field.

Libra

Today your day will be normal. Along with work, there will be some exhaustion in health. Before investing money in the share market, it would be advisable to take someone's advice. Your married life will be full of happiness and peace. The advice of seniors in the office will come in handy for you. Delegating your work to someone can spoil your work. You will take advice from your father so that you will get successful in your business. To feed the cows, you will go to the gaushala, where the love for the cows will grow more.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Your influence will increase. Your efforts will be successful in any work. Your mind will be happy. The tension of marriage of those who are unmarried will end soon. Friends will boost your morale. Will share my mind with them. You can get an opportunity to buy a vehicle. There are chances of getting some big benefits for the designers today. You will consider buying a new bike with your colleagues.

Sagittarius

You will have a better day today. Family tension will be relieved. Family happiness and peace will increase. Your financial side will be strong. You will hold a meeting with one of your clients by making a video call. Some of your relatives will bring a gift for you. You will enjoy a lot of tours with friends. You can get good news from the son's side. There will be an atmosphere full of enthusiasm in the family. Students' minds will be more engaged in studies.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. The family dispute that was already going on will end today. Your day will be full of happiness. Today you will think of getting a new vehicle with your family members. You can get some joyful information from relatives. The business of the people of the bookstore will move in a better direction. People associated with politics will get in touch with big officials. Give medicines to your elders on time and take care of them.

Aquarius

Today your day will be mixed. You will get the opinion of the elders of the house to move forward, which will be useful to you later. A writer's book will be published today, for which he will get an award. Exercise to keep yourself fit and fine. Take any major decision carefully. From the business point of view, you will do well. People trying for government jobs will get better news soon.

Pisces

Today will be your best day. You will be busy in welcoming a special guest, and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The income of electricity traders will increase. You will also get sources of income. You will be full of energy throughout the day. Try to avoid unnecessary stress. Your kids will help someone who is helpless, which will make you proud of them.

