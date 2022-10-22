Horoscope Today, October 23: On Dhanteras, Cancer, Libra and Scorpios will make big profits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 23

Horoscope Today, October 23: Today is the Trayodashi date and Sunday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 6.03 pm today, after that Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. There will be Indra Yoga till 4:07 pm today. Along with this, Uttara-Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 2.34 pm today, after that Hasta Nakshatra will take place. On the other hand, the Bhadra of Hades will remain from 6.03 in the evening till 5.45 in the next morning. Apart from this, today is the festival of Dhanteras. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 23 will be for you and by which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Your day will be special for you. The resentment of married relationships will end today. Those who are preparing for a competitive exam, focus on your goal, you will definitely get successful. Desire to do charity work will be awakened in your mind.

Taurus

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will repay the money taken from someone as soon as possible. You will make your married life special. Mentally, you can think more about something. You can plan to eat in a restaurant today.

Gemini

You will have a great day today. Responsibilities in your personal life will increase, today your income will increase. It is better to get involved in some work, and take the help of an elder. There will be harmony in family life. You will get great news from the child side.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Will be busy completing the pending work in the office. It would be better to take any decision with a calm mind. The result of any examination of the son will come in his favour. People troubled by the problem of sugar should abstain from their diet today. Traders of gold and silver will also make good gains today.

Leo

Today your day is going to be mixed. You can buy something, which you had thought of for a long time today. To entertain the mind of the elderly, they will be taken outside for a walk. If the talk of your relationship is going on somewhere, then you may receive a piece of good news.

Virgo

Today's day will be favourable for you. Looking at your financial side, you will spend. You will benefit much more than expected. All your tension will end. Some good news will be received on the phone, it will bring happiness in the house. Be flexible in your behavior, people will be more attracted to you.

Libra

Today your day will be normal. Expenses will increase according to your income. Obstacles coming in the works will end today. There will be a need to take care of the health of the parents. Your opinion will solve someone's problems. If you do business of clothes, then today there will be more profit than everyday.

Scorpio

Today your day will be profitable. You may be late for the office due to heavy traffic. Whatever work you think of doing, you will definitely get successful. Father will feel proud to see your responsible personality. Today is a good day for the people working as steel businessmen. You will make a new plan in the workplace. Through which you will get good success.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. With the help of your elder brother, you will complete the work quickly and easily. Happiness and prosperity will increase in the environment of your home. The work related to the registry of the property will be finalised today. Your financial condition will be strong due to your high income. You will organise a religious ceremony. You will meet some special people in the family.

Capricorn

Today will be your best day. You will work with full energy. Politicians will take interest in social work. There will be a plan to go to the water park with friends. There is the sum of the pleasures of having a vehicle etc. The progress of the child side will increase enthusiasm in the house. Harmony will increase in the marital relationship. Will do special for the partner, which will increase the sweetness in relationship.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of mixed responses. You will be very happy with something. Singers will be awarded for the fame of an album. If you are preparing a presentation, do it carefully. People should take care of their health along with work. People doing jewelry business will get more profit.

Pisces

You will have a great day today. You will have the desire to do something new. If you are preparing for high-level exam keep working hard. You will definitely get successful. You will enjoy yourself a lot at a friend's birthday party. You will also meet old friends as well. You can buy some new stuff.

