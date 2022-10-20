Horoscope Today, October 21: Profitable day for Leo, Taurus; Scorpio will fall prey to mental stress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 21

Horoscope Today, October 21: Today is the day of Ekadashi and Friday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi date will remain till 5.22 pm today, after that Dwadashi date will start. Today there will be shukla yoga till 5.48 pm. You must have heard the name of Shukla Paksha. As long as the rising moon is visible in the sky, it is Shukla Paksha. Know from Acharyan Indu Prakash how your day will be according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

Your day is going to be happy. Sweetness will remain in your married life. You will feel relaxed due to the finalisation of a business deal. You will make up the idea of ​​going on a trip with friends. There are chances of an increment in the salary of the librarian. Misunderstandings happening in relationships will be removed today. People troubled by skin problems will consult a good doctor today.

Taurus

Your day is going to bring a new change in your life. You will start the day with yoga practice. Students preparing for the exam diligently will get good results, keep up your hard work. People doing business of packing will get benefit from good sales. Before doing any work, do research about that subject, you will definitely get successful.

Gemini

Your day is going to start well. People associated with sports will put all their hard work into their training, which will take them to new heights in future. Businessmen doing courier business will benefit today. Students will be busy in completing practicals today, there will be a chance to learn something new. People associated with politics will continue to dominate society.

Cancer

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. People working in government departments will get promotions. The income of people working as electrician will increase. The modeling star will go out somewhere to show today. Today the responsibilities of the family will increase, which you will fulfill well. People troubled by knee problems will contact a good doctor today. In the evening, you will enjoy the pleasant weather with family.

Leo

Your day is going to be profitable. Confidence towards work will take you towards progress. Avoid taking any decision in haste, whatever you do, do it thoughtfully. Sciatica patients will be comfortable, practice yoga in your routine.

Virgo

Your day is going to be better than everyday. If you want to start a new business then it would be good to invest money according to your budget. Students who have missed school in the last few days will complete the syllabus today. Singers will get awards for their good performance. Women will be busy with domestic work today. Today you will have confidence in yourself.

Libra

You will have a great day. Those doing small-scale business will get more money than expected. Handicrafts businessmen will do well. If you are worried about something for a long time, today is a good day to share things with your partner. The mind will get peace. All your wishes will be fulfilled.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to bring new happiness to your family. You will get the support of your colleagues in business, which will benefit you. People whose birthday is today can feed their friends tasty food made by their hands. Today, you will get advice from elders in some work, which will be useful for you. You will spend some time in a quiet place to reduce mental stress.

Sagittarius

Your day is going to start in a good mood. Students doing civil engineering will get to learn something new today. Will go shopping with children today. The job search will end, and a good offer will come your way. For those who are going to hang out somewhere, their plans may get canceled at the last minute due to some reason. There is a need to stop unnecessary expenses.

Capricorn

Your day will start with your loved ones. Today some new work can be found, which will bring financial benefits. There will be an increase in the salary of private teachers. Today will be a beneficial day for the people doing tiffin service. You can start online yoga training today. Today you will get relief from skin problems.

Aquarius

You will have a wonderful day. There will be mutual harmony in your married life. People of the science world will be successful in doing some new research today. Today you will be able to get your work done by others. Those who do lippen artwork will get good profit today. Today you will maintain a balance between your work and life. Your thoughts will be positive.

Pisces

Your day is going to be mixed. Your spouse will gift you some essential items. The elder brother will get support in household chores. The income of people doing business in herbal medicine will increase. People associated with politics will organize a meeting today. You will get success in the work done with the blessings of your parents.

