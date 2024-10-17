Horoscope Today, October 18: Beneficial day for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 18: Know about all the zodiac signs

Horoscope for October 18, 2024: Today is the Udaya date of Kartik Krishna Paksha Pratipada and Friday. Pratipada's date will remain till 1:16 pm today. Vajra Yoga will remain till 9:34 pm tonight. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 1:26 pm today. The month of Kartik has started from today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 18 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

1. Aries

Today, the solution to all your problems will come out in a jiffy. You are likely to get big benefits in government work. Today you can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them. Today you should focus on improving the quality of work. Marketing-related activities will continue to run smoothly. Taking some time out for the family today will make the mutual relationship sweet, as well as there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will get the full support of the family.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

2. Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for making big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. Today it is important to maintain order in business activities. Maintaining relations with officials and respected people will be beneficial for your business. Today you can get good orders. Your spouse and family members will be fully supportive of you. There will be an increase in wealth. Avoid thinking too much about every small thing, so that your life will be comfortable.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

3. Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. You will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you start today will be successful. Today your good thinking will get good results. Your way of living and speaking will attract people. Today you need to work harder towards your studies and career. Today, while buying any special item, make sure to take information related to it. Today your health will be better than before. Today you need to be very careful while driving. Happiness and prosperity will increase.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

4. Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will remain around you. Do not ignore any activity going on at the workplace today. Keep your plans secret. Today, if you spend some time with family, you may come to know some things. Today, you will not be careless for any reason, you will keep your food and routine organized. People will be happy with your behaviour. There will be an increase in happiness in married life.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

5. Leo

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to succeed, but there is a need to work harder in their studies. Your dedication and hard work going on for some time is going to get more benefits today. So keep your focus on your work. The emotional relationship with the spouse will be strong. Also, time can be spent on activities like entertainment and shopping etc. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

6. Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your business will move well. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today it is important to acquire new business-related information. Businesses related to media and online work will benefit. The hard work done by you will also give better results. Government servants of this zodiac may have to handle some special workload. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will be successful at work.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

7. Libra

Today luck will be with you all day. By spending some time in personal work today, you will feel full of energy. Interest in social activities will also increase. Finance-related activities will be completed on time. Some people may spread rumours about you out of jealousy. But ignore these things and stay busy and happy in your activities. Today, with the help of an unknown person, your mind will be happy. Happiness will remain in married life. Today you can go to buy jewelry to surprise your spouse. Negativity will be removed from the house.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 1

8. Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get advice from some people in government work, which will make your work easier. Today, being more conscious about your personality and lifestyle will become a reason for attraction among people. Your image will shine more in the society. Keeping your working system organized will save time. You will get many opportunities today to expand your business. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good news today. The day is good for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 5

9. Sagittarius

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. You will actively participate in social work. Children need to concentrate on their studies today. Today, you will feel happy and cheerful after a family-related problem is solved. Some time will also be spent in activities related to religious and spiritual fields. Along with this, you will also get mental peace by helping needy people. Today, if any problem arises, you will not let negative thoughts dominate you. Sweetness will come in family relationships.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 2

10. Capricorn

Today you are likely to get some good news from someone close to you. Today, you will definitely help in maintaining the self-confidence of your children. Today, with the help of employees, business activities will continue to run smoothly. Due to this, you will focus on other work. People working can also get some important authority related to their job. You will get the support of the officers in completing the new project.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 7

11. Aquarius

Today will prove to be a milestone in life. Today, a deal with an AC company will be finalized in business, which will benefit you more than expected. Today, there will be some discussion with family members at home regarding some renovation and decoration. Today, you will get relief from the completion of the project going on in the office, due to which you will be able to focus on other work as well. You will try to increase sweetness by moving forward. Today, do not take your friend's words badly, friendship will be strengthened. Family harmony will be strong.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 4

12. Pisces

Today is going to be a fine day for you. Today you need to stay away from any kind of disputes. Today, do not trust any stranger without thinking. Today, you will maintain harmony with everyone in the family. You will not pay attention to unnecessary things. Also, the arrival of close relatives at home will create a pleasant atmosphere. There will be discussion on a particular issue. While implementing plans for home improvement, you will also follow the rules of Vastu. Students of this zodiac sign will work harder today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)