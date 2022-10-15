Horoscope Today, October 16: Cancer to get marriage proposals, Aries will go on foreign trip

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope

Aries

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Students of this zodiac can get a call from any company for a new job today. Also, today is an auspicious day to join a new course. There are chances of the employee going on a foreign trip in connection with work today. Maybe the seniors will give you a gift. If you are investing somewhere, then today is an auspicious day for you. Control your anger today, your deteriorating work will be completed. To avoid these troubles, feed the cow today by making puri of native ghee.

Today is going to be a pleasant day for you. By taking the opinion of your spouse, your business will be finalised with a big company, due to which there will be a small party in the house. Today will be a good day for the professors of this zodiac. There may be an offer for a lecturer from a good college. By taking the blessings of your parents, you will definitely get successful in all your work. Instead of scolding your spouse on a trivial matter, try to convince him. Feed bread to the dog, you will have confidence.

Gemini

Today your thought work will be completed. If you are thinking of starting a new business today, then today is a good day for you. Today, there may be a situation of a rift with a friend, due to which you will be in tension. With the support of your life partner, you will get successful in some big work. Today your financial condition will be better than before. If you want to invest somewhere, then do not do it today. Today your health will be good. By offering water to the Sun, your health will be good.

Cancer

Today will be your special day. Today while on the way, you may meet someone whose benefit you will definitely get in the future. Today, together with your spouse, you can help with important household chores. Due to this, your family members will get some relief. In the evening we will go to the park with the children where we will enjoy ice cream. Unmarried people of this zodiac can get a marriage proposal for marriage today, due to which the atmosphere of your house will remain pleasant. You can go on a long drive with your partner. By offering water to a banana tree, you will get married soon.

Leo

Normal day for you. Today you will face many big challenges in doing some work. With patience, you will resolve it. Buying goods related to electronics is auspicious. A distant relative of your home may surprise you. Today is a good day for you to invest. By lighting a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Lakshmi, your relationship becomes stronger.

Virgo

You will have a good day today. People, who want to start their career, it is an auspicious day for them. On the way, you will meet a friend with whom you will spend some time. It is possible that someone may also share old things. Understand the difference in love. You will visit hill station somewhere with spouse. By making sesame laddus and pouring them in running water, your career will have a good start.

Libra

Today will be beneficial for you. There are chances of getting benefits in business. You will get back the stalled money. Today your health will be better than before. People who are planning a foreign trip with their spouse. You will meet a childhood friend on the way. It is an important day for lawyers, today all the cases will be in favour. Donate clothes to a needy today.

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of relief. You will meet people, who know your shortcomings. Keep distance from such people. Focus your attention on what has happened over the years. Good day for women, who want to start work from home. The financial situation will improve today. By offering boondi in the temple, your economic side will be strong.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. Today you can go for a business meeting from the office side, go after checking your mail thoroughly once. Also, the mood with friends will be good. People who are businessmen can invest in a good place today. Which will benefit you in future. Today the love partner of this zodiac will talk about their marriage at home. Maybe soon the marriage will be confirmed. Wrapping raw yarn on a banana tree will end the obstacles in your marriage.

Capricorn

You will have a good day today. Today you will treat everyone you come in contact with love. At the same time, you have to slow down the pace of completing all your work, because in the process of completing the work in a hurry. You may make mistakes. Do not trust others today, it will affect your work. Try to progress in your field by showing your superior talent. People who do business of electronic goods, will get money. Will make a plan to watch a movie with Lovemate. Chanting Gayatri Mantra will keep your mind calm.

Aquarius

Today the day will be favorable for you. You have to maintain a balance between your friends and work. So that you can get maximum working time. Today you can also consider opening a food corner in any big mall of the city. You will feel yourself energised. Use your energy in the right place, then the result will be better. You can plan to go out with family or go on a picnic.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Good day for people connected to the communication service and the Internet, there may be a call for a job from a foreign company. Businessmen should keep their important papers safe as well as be careful in paperwork. You can get some relief in a legal matter. People doing commission work have to be a little careful. State-of-the-art information media and modern mobiles will change your everyday life.

Read More Astrology News