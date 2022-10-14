Horoscope Today, October 15: Profitable day for Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio; Virgo may get a job offer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 15

Horoscope Today, October 15: Today is the sixth day and Saturday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Today there will be Variyan Yoga till 2.25 pm. After that Ravi Yoga will be there from 11.22 pm onwards. Also, tonight there will be Mrigashira Nakshatra till 11.22 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 15 will be for you and by which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your thought work will be completed. You will be at ease with the work done with a business partner. Also, working with an open mind, good people will try to connect with you. Today will also be a better day for the property dealer of this amount. Today you will get respect in your society, and people will see you as a good example. You will include seasonal fruits for good health, you will get benefits.

Taurus

Today will bring a new direction in life. You will lead in some matters in which there will be cooperation of other people as well. Along with this, there will also be a conversation on an important topic, you will get a chance to express your opinion, your thoughts will get importance. You will get to learn something new which will be useful in the future. For people who want to start a business in another state, today is a good day for them, you will get the full support of family members, and all your work will be completed.

Gemini

Today your day is going to bring new happiness for your family. The success of children will make you happy, people will come to your house to congratulate you. Organising a small party at home will cost you money, it would be good to prepare the details of the expenditure. Thinking of doing new work will give you good opportunities for profit. People will also take advice from you to work on your plan, you will live up to the expectations of the people. The discipline of the students will give them success soon, the balance between studies and work will also be maintained.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be profitable. The result of hard work will be in your favour, you will get desired results. Will focus on myself. The ongoing dispute with the opponents will end today, the opponent will bow before you. Your enthusiasm will increase due to the help of loved ones in some work. You can make a plan to go somewhere with your spouse, your relationship will get stronger. You will spend evening time with your family, you will also discuss future planning. You will open a meditation center, in which more and more people will join.

Leo

Today the start of your day is going to be favorable for you. You will work hard at the working place. You will feel proud of your achievements. The time of the employees of the clerical class will be good. You will get many responsibilities, which you will fulfill well. Today will be beneficial for the people associated with the entertainment industry of this zodiac, your creative field will be strong. Real estate business people can launch a new housing project. The health of the elders of the house will be better than before.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You may get a job offer from a multinational company, which will make you feel confident. You will get the full opportunity to consider any important work. Make full use of the time. The more importance you give to others, the more importance you will get, so whatever you do, first think carefully. You can do some creative work. Due to work, you will not be able to give time to the family, but you will get the support of your family members. Today you will get a lot of relief from the problem of migraine, do not pay attention to unnecessary things.

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. You will go to some religious place, where you will also help some poor people. Will try to complete every task with patience and understanding, your work will be successful. Don't hesitate to ask someone for help, it's all in your favor. You can start a plan. If possible, complete the work before evening. If you work diligently, then most of the work you thought can be completed.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to start well. It will be easy to get the cooperation of the official class, deteriorating work will be done. Your love for children will make you there darling. You will learn something from your mistakes. If you are starting a business, then you can hold a party. Today you will go to Gaushala to do cow service, where you will also meet other people. You can do some creative work, people will like your way of working. Will also consult you as an expert.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be mixed. Will go to meet an old friend at his house, and old memories will be refreshed. Try to avoid traveling. You may feel tired and stressed, but a good diet will help you stay fit. You can spend some time with the children. If there is a rift with your spouse, then today is a good day to resolve it. Graphic designing students can do something creative today, keep trying.

Capricorn

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. Due to disturbances in the matters of old transactions, your tension may increase a bit, to get rid of it, take the support of your life partner, and you will definitely get success. You will go to the house of your special relative where there will be an atmosphere of happiness. You are likely to benefit from the government sector. There will be a call for a job from a multinational company. Try to stay away from unnecessary controversies. You will read some good books.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to start in a good mood. New avenues of progress will open in terms of money, your financial condition will be better. Give more importance to the things which are more important to you. Also, you should maintain a balance between your work, family, and friends. Today is a better day for the students, they can join computer-related courses. You will do something you love. Will be able to complete the pending office work in time today. saffron, 5

Pisces

Today your day is going to start with new hopes. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of the bakery business can get more profit than expected today, due to which the financial condition will remain better. Today will also be a good day for the people of art and literature. Students will be worried about their careers. Better consult your guru. Mothers will teach their children something new, which will bring new ideas to the children. You will get golden opportunities to show your skills.

Read More Astrology News