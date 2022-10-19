Horoscope Today, Oct 20: Pisces to sign business deal, Cancer lovemate to clear their misconceptions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, Oct 20

Horoscope Today, October 20: Today is the tenth day and Thursday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Dashami date will remain till 4:04 pm today, after that Ekadashi date will start. Auspicious yoga will remain till 5.53 pm today. Along with this, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 10:30 in the morning, after that Magha Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Bhulok's Bhadra will also remain there till 4:04 pm today.

Aries

Today your day will be happy. You will get some good news which will keep you excited throughout the day. You can party with friends in the office. Married life will be happy. Today your thoughts will be fierce. The day of hardware businessmen will prove to be beneficial. Lovemate will surprise you, sweetness will increase in your relationship. Students will complete their earlier pending work with the help of a classmate, and will focus on studying. The plan to move forward in the field of work will be successful today. Put your mind in devotion to God, so that happiness and peace will remain in the house.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. It will be appropriate to move ahead in business with a little thought. You will definitely get success in your assigned tasks. People should not trust anyone more than necessary. Today your health will be fit. You will get good results in competitive exams. Today your business will continue to grow. You will get full benefits of new schemes. There will be equality in your income and expenditure. If you have applied for your loan, then it will be approved.

Gemini

Today will be your best day. You will be inclined towards religious works. Interest in the work of helping others etc. will increase. If you have borrowed money from someone, then you will pay it off soon. Happiness and satisfaction will increase in married life. If you have your own shop, then your sales will increase. Responsibility for your personal life may increase. You should be ready for every situation. There may be some fluctuations in your health today, if you add seasonal fruits to your daily routine, it will be beneficial.

Cancer

Today your day will be mixed. Students engaged in the preparation of competitive exams will get successful in reaching their destination. You are associated with the social sector, today you will be honored. People troubled by eye problems will see a good doctor. You can get some good news from the child side. There will be compatibility in the work of textile traders. You will get profit opportunities. Your married life will be full of happiness. Lovemate will clear your misconceptions today and will strengthen your relationship.

Leo

You will have a wonderful day today. The unemployed will get employment opportunities. You will get success in all the stalled works. Students will take interest in studies..will understand their responsibilities very well. Starting a new business will be fruitful for you. The financial condition of the people of this zodiac will get stronger. Outside oily food can weaken your health. You will be able to get your work done by others in the work field. Treat the marital relationship very gently. Maintain contact with family members.

Virgo

Today your day will be mixed. Before taking any decision today, take the opinion of family members. Eagerness to do some work will increase. Today your health will be conscious, energy will be full inside you. Good news related to the promotion of people with government jobs will be received soon. There will be cooperation of friends at every step. You can share your mind with them today. Take care of your work in the office. There will be peace in married life.

Libra

Today your day is going to be normal. If you are doing a technical course then you can get a good job. You will be busy in office work today, try to give time to family members too. The thought of a trip can distract your mind. To keep your health fine, today you should avoid eating fried things, the use of seasonal vegetables will help in keeping you healthy.

Scorpio

You will have a wonderful day today. While leaving for work, suddenly a friend's call will come, and you will get important information from them. I will try to live my life better. Will make a final decision to take a property seen long ago, and consult with the family members. All your activities will be completed today. Today your self-confidence will increase. You will get relief from health-related problems. The doors of your luck will open, and you will get good marks in the examination.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. The day will add sweetness to your relationship. The ongoing work of the construction businessmen will be completed today. Today you will be completely healthy. Avoid fast food today, your health will be good. Politicians can plan to do some function, that will work in the interest of society. You will get happiness from your son's side. Teachers will clear the doubts of the students.

Capricorn

Today your day will be favorable. The elders will take interest in religious works. You will go to the restaurant with friends today, where the atmosphere of fun will remain. The mood can be upset about something in the office, as far as it is normal. Students doing law will get a lot of interest in the new topic. Your fans will increase on social media, you will get a lot of encouragement. The matter of your relationship will be final, will soon make preparations for marriage. Today you will be fit, overall the day will be good.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to be normal. Some of your work will be appreciated. You will get successful in the preparation of the competition. Keep up your practice. For women who want to start their business, good yoga is being made for them today. You will not give up even in difficult tasks, you are very close to progress. You should avoid spicy food, health will be good. Misunderstandings with your spouse will end. Lovemate will start a new relationship today.

Pisces

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today there will be a lot of entertainment with brothers and sisters. Maintain cordiality with the people around you. The day will be beneficial for professors. You will get a chance to move forward soon. Businessmen will sign a deal today, which will prove to be profitable with progress. Today close relatives can ask for your help, they will definitely help them. Parents can think for the bright future of their children.

Read More Astrology News