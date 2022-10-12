Horoscope Today, Oct 13: On Karwa Chauth, Virgo, Cancer & others will spend time with their partners

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope

Horoscope Today, October 13: Today is the Chaturthi Tithi and Thursday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will cross the whole day and will remain till 03.08 minutes late in the night. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 1.55 pm today. Along with this, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 6.41 pm today. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat and Karva Chauth Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be and by which measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. There is a chance of getting some good news. You will be successful in creating harmony in family relationships. Money can be spent in entertainment, it will give you pleasure. In the evening, you will have a good time with the children. Enemies can trouble you, better beware of enemies today.

Taurus

Today your day will be towards creative work. Be patient, because your understanding and effort will lead you to the path of success. It's a great day for the students. They will do well in the exam. However, do not let this success go to your head and take inspiration from it and gear up to work harder. Chanting of Gayatri Mantra will give peace to the mind.

Gemini

Today you are likely to get good news from somewhere. Along with this, you will get help from relatives in any important work. Relatives will visit you. In the evening you will enjoy delicious food at home. By making sesame laddus and pouring them in running water, your work will be successful. By lighting a lamp in front of the Tulsi plant, the financial side will be strong.

Cancer

Today your confidence will increase, so make full use of it. Through people you know, you will get new sources of income. Along with this, you will forget your old troubles and spend a good time with family. Visit a lawyer today to get legal advice

Have a good day. Offering prasad to Bhairav ​​ji will strengthen the relationship with the life partner.

Leo

Today your day will be favorable for you. You can get some good news related to job. Due to which your financial condition will improve a lot. You may meet some new people today. Some new changes in you. There will be those who will be in your favor. Offering water to Shivling will strengthen your relationship.

Virgo

Today your day will be pleasant. Your witty nature will add to your popularity in social gathering places. Maybe the marriage can be fixed too. You can go shopping with family members. Where you are also likely to get discounts.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You will get a chance to participate in social festivals, which will increase your prestige. You will get new opportunities to move forward in your career, which will definitely benefit. In difficult situations today someone will definitely be ready to help. Maths students will get a lot of help from their seniors today. Before doing yoga in the morning, it will be beneficial for you to take a walk in the fresh air.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Some new ideas will keep coming in your mind, due to which you will have to work less and you will also try to do something new. You will be very eager to start new work. Today you can put your point in front of others on any issue in society. The effect of which will be clearly visible on some people. The financial side will be a little weak. With the help of a friend, the stalled work will be completed.

Sagittarius

You will have a good day today. It is a good day for the professors. You will be transferred to a popular college, which will make your mind happy. Also, today you can plan to visit the hill station outside with the family members. To keep fit today, do regular yoga, it will definitely be beneficial.

Capricorn

Today will be your special day. You will feel stressed due to being surrounded by emotions throughout the day. But you need not worry too much, because your happiness will bring more joy than your disappointments. Also, with the help of friends, all the problems will be solved. With success in business meeting, a deal with a multinational company can also be fixed.

Aquarius

Today your thoughts will be positive. People of this zodiac who are fond of singing, today is a great day. There may be an offer to sing in a show, which will make the mind happy. Do not make unnecessary quarrels, which will save your time and make good behavior. By lighting a lamp of ghee in front of Durga Maa, your financial side will be strengthened.

Pisces

Today will be your best day. You need to relax and spend some happy moments with close friends, family. If you are thinking of completing some important work today, then today it will be completed before time, but you need to plan in advance. Any

If you are going to do any transaction related to new land, then first of all, do a thorough investigation of it. By offering Modak to Lord Ganesha, all problems will be fixed.

