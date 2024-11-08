Horoscope Today, November 9: Business deals to get finalised for Scorpio; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope for November 9: Know about all zodiac signs

Today is the Ashtami date of Kartik Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 10:46 pm tonight. Today, after crossing the whole day, there will be Vriddhi Yoga till 4:23 am. Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 11:48 am today. Apart from this, the Gopashtami fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of November 9, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favourable day. If you are a student, then the good news for you is that today you can get some good information related to your career. Your friends will be happy with your activity in college. Today you will meet someone who will impress you a lot. Today you have to make a wise decision in some matter. Today is going to be a good day for lovers, we will go for dinner together. Today there will be happiness in your married life.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 7

Taurus

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will have to work hard to complete the work, otherwise your work may remain incomplete. Today is the day to show something to those who were taunting you till now, whatever work you do, you will get success in it. Today you have to pay special attention to the company of children. Today the workload may increase in the office but the work done by you will impress your boss. If you are not careless in matters of money, then you will avoid loss.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before, today is going to bring more profit for you. Today you will get the support of your father in both life and work. Today there will be sweetness in your family relationships. Today you will help someone in need. Your spouse will gift you some essential goods. You will get the support of your elder brother in household chores. People associated with politics can organize a meeting today.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get more profit than expected in business. Today you will try to make your life better. Today some guests can come to your house, you will be happy. Today there will be a little more work in the office, but by evening all the work will be done well. Today you will have harmony with your spouse. Children can share their thoughts with you today. Today is going to be a good day for doctors.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 9

Leo

Today has brought new happiness in your life. Today the journey done in connection with some work will be beneficial. Along with this, your respect will increase in the society. The arrival of a relative in the family will create a happy atmosphere in the house, you will meet some special people. You will think about completing your goal as soon as possible. Seeing your good work in the office, juniors will respect you more. Those who are associated with the field of marketing can get good clients today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will be happy as today is in your favour. You are likely to get success in the work whose result was getting delayed. Today you will also be happy to see your child happy. Today you will take special care of the elders of the house, you will also feel good. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, you will have to maintain a balance while spending and shopping, special attention will have to be paid to savings. You need to be careful in matters of health today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today will be a happy day for you. The sales of people doing business will increase today, there will be more income. Today will be a very good day for people doing government jobs, there are chances of promotion. Today you will complete all the pending work of business, your confusion will be reduced. The plan of people planning to buy a house is likely to be successful today. Don't get into any dispute today, it will only waste your time. Today is going to be a good day for lawyers. You will suddenly get good money from a client.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Businessmen will finalise a deal with another big businessman to take their business further. You will take more interest in politics today, your good work will be appreciated today. People will create their own identity by joining social media. While leaving the house, meet your mother before leaving, so that your day will be good and full of happiness. You will be happy today to receive a gift from your loved ones. Today will be a day of success for students.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you are likely to get some good news, this happiness can be about the career of your son at home. Today you can get some new work in the office, which will make you happy after completing it. You will spend this evening with family members, which will make family life happy. Today you can go to a function with your parents. Today people associated with the field of education can get new opportunities for progress. Working women of this zodiac will get encouragement in the office.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 3

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will get happiness by talking to someone and you will also get to learn something new. Today you will try to be good towards everyone and not hurt anyone's feelings. Today you will ask for someone's help for some important work, you will also get help, which will get your work done. Do not take any decision today by getting emotional. Lovemates can go on a long drive today, which will keep the sweetness in the relationship. You will get back the money stuck somewhere today.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get rid of family problems. Your right guidance will increase the love for each other in the hearts of all the members of the house. Today there are chances of sudden financial gain, this will give you financial support and you will also think of buying something new. Today you will have to work more at the workplace, but the evening time will prove to be great for you, you will have a good time with the family.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will do some work in the office easily, due to which all your juniors and seniors will praise you, your confidence will increase as well as your respect will also increase. Today you will be happy to get the support of your spouse in some work, you can go for dinner in a restaurant in the evening. Today you will get the blessings of the elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. Today there is a possibility of getting good news at home, you will get happiness in married life.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)