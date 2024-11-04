Horoscope Today, November 5: Property related dispute to be resolved for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, November 5: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Today is the Chaturthi date of Kartik Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 12:17 pm tonight. There will be Sthayijaya Yoga till 9:47 am today. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 9:46 am today, after which Moola Nakshatra will start. Today, the fast of Vinayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed. Apart from this, Surya Shashthi fast starts from today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of November 5, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today it is important to make changes in the business work plan. The guidance of experienced people will be helpful for your growth. Today your income will be good. People doing jobs are likely to change their place soon. Today there will be an atmosphere of family happiness and peace. You will be happy to see that people will have a sense of respect for you.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there will be a lot of workload in the office, so you should avoid being lazy. Today strengthen your contacts more, because it is going to prove very beneficial for you. Some new information will also be gained. Children will focus on studies. You know that your work is not difficult, it is just that your morale has decreased, so today getting someone's advice will boost your morale and you will do the work in a better way.

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today a property related dispute of the family can be resolved, in which you will also get the help of senior members. Today be aware of the health of the senior members of the house. Today the mind will be a little confused due to excessive expenses. But soon the circumstances will become favorable for you, so be patient. Today your cooperation is necessary in solving a friend's problem. You will get the support of brothers and sisters today. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Try to focus on the thoughts related to your objective. If you are making plans to expand your business, then this is a favorable time to work on them. With the advice and help of an influential person, you can get new achievements. Today, people working in government jobs will have more work. There will also be pressure from the officers. Today the dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled. Lovemates will go somewhere today.

Leo

Today is going to be favorable for you. Giving proper time to the family will keep the atmosphere pleasant. Today there will be a lot of running around and hard work throughout the day, but the success of work will also remove your fatigue. Helping a friend will keep your mind calm. The youth of this zodiac will get the desired results in their career related efforts. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, you will have to maintain a balance while spending and shopping, especially pay attention to savings. Be careful in terms of health.

Virgo

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today, also keep in mind that do not take any important decision by getting emotional. Parents should maintain friendly behavior with their children, because too much control can reduce their self-confidence. Today, any kind of movement can cost time and money. Today, you will be able to face any adverse situation with your ability and talent. To develop yourself, it is also important to be a little selfish in your nature according to the time.

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today the workload in the office may increase, but the work done by you will impress your boss. Today, do not ignore your important work due to laziness or others. It is very important to take care of budget etc. in financial matters. Today is the time to work wisely and carefully. Today, without interfering in the matters of others, you will remain busy and happy in your work. Students of this zodiac will pay special attention to their studies today. Mothers can make something sweet for their children and feed them.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today your entire focus will be on improving your work. Today children will take more care of their parents and will also listen to them. Today will be a very relaxed day. You will spend time with family in activities like entertainment and online shopping. Your behavioral skills will also give you success in your financial and business matters. The money lent will be returned, you may get some big success in business. Today people doing business will see a good jump in their work.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. There will be a situation of running around throughout the day. Spending some time in spiritual activities will also give mental peace. If there is any issue related to property, then today its results are likely to come in your favor. People of this zodiac will be serious about their future, you will also get some good news soon. Today will be especially favorable for women. Today you will meet someone who will impress you.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will be thrilled thinking about a special person. Today you can get some new experiences. Today, due to family or personal reasons, you will not be able to spend much time at the place of work. But still most of the work will be completed smoothly through phone. People working will get relief from completing their target and will also be able to focus on other works. Today, if something is being told by seniors and boss, then take it seriously, and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your behavior will be good for the people around you, new energy will flow inside you. To get relief from the daily routine, today you will plan to visit a religious place, due to which both body and mind will be happy. You will get proper support from an influential person in starting a new work. Today one of your dreams will also come true. Mother can ask you for something, which she will be happy to fulfill.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. There may be some challenges today. Do not panic in case of any adverse situation and if you try to find a solution, everything will be fine. Also, control your speech and anger. This will maintain coordination with friends or neighbors. Today is going to be a good day for students. There are chances of getting success soon.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)