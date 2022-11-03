Horoscope Today, November 4: On Ekadashi, Aries must avoid bad company; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, November 4: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, November 4: Friday is Kartik Shukla Paksha. Ekadashi date will remain till 6.08 pm today. After crossing the whole day, there will be Vyaghat Yoga till 3.16 pm late at night. And tonight there will be Poorvabhadrapada Nakshatra till 12.12 am. Apart from this, the Bhadra of the earth will remain from 6.49 am to 6.08 pm today. Also, today is Panchak and Prabodhini, that is, Devotthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of November 4 will be for you and by which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. There is a chance to go to a new place. Your tension will go away. You will do your work with a lot of hard work and dedication. You will touch success with the blessings of elders. You will get stress from women in you life, due to which you will have to act wisely. There will be harmony in family relations and mutual love will be more. There is a need to avoid bad company.

Taurus

Today your day will bring new changes in your life. Tension will be high. The stopped work will resume. Your colleagues will take advantage of your affectionate nature. Bad company should be avoided as there can be some loss today. You will make up your mind to buy a new plot. You will do your business with a friend from another state. Have patience in life.

Gemini

Today is your day to teach something new. You will help an old friend of yours. You will grow in every field with divine support. Be especially careful of your opponents. Steel business will be successful and you will get more profit. You will go on a trip with the family today, which will give you a lot of joy. Will consider buying a new vehicle from his father.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be energetic. More and more people will like your video on social media, which will increase your followers. You will get success in political work. You will get something you like which will increase your happiness. You will have to travel more. Elders will have to compromise. You will work with full energy.

Leo

Today will start your day in a new way. You can go to any religious place. You will have to deal with a fever related to cold. Despite the extra rush, you will remain positive and your mind will remain happy. You have to avoid opponents who oppose you behind your back, they will stop you from succeeding. Your profit and expenditure will remain the same.

Virgo

Today your day will start with loved ones. Avoid unnecessary expenditure, which will increase your income. The income of those doing private jobs is likely to increase. Those doing business will get more profit today. You can buy a new house. You will move ahead in the field of education. Do not take any sudden decision as it can be harmful, take any decision only after consulting an experienced person.

Libra

Today your day will bring new changes in your life. By working hard, everything will be easy for you. Transport merchants will make a good profit from any booking today. You will get happiness in married life. Worshiping your favourite god will bring happiness to your life. You have to complete the target given by the boss. You will meet someone new.

Scorpio

Today you may have to do some hectic work. Your level in the office will be high due to your hard work. You will get help from a family member. You will go to a new place. There is a need to abstain from eating spicy food outside, otherwise your health may deteriorate. You will buy something you need.

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be very happy. You will do some religious work. There is a possibility of cancellation of plans to go on a trip with family members. Being happy with your work in the office, the boss will give you a good salary. Mutual love will increase in personal relationships. You may have to take responsibility for some important work.

Capricorn

Today you will get a chance to serve a patient. Blood pressure patients will get relief to a great extent today. This month you will be more worried about your career, but this is not the time to panic, but believe in your ability and move forward. You are patient, so you have to do the work with patience.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to be very good. You will get an opportunity to take a new step in life which will bring a new turn in your life. Keep a positive mindset. An outsider will help you in your business, which will bring you a lot of profit. Some will give you a surprise gift.

Pisces

Today your day is going to be mixed. People associated with the literary world will get respect today. People planning to buy property will meet the property dealer today. Now is the right time to complete the pending tasks. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the house due to the arrival of an interesting person. You can get the blessings of elders.

Read More Astrology News