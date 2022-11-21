Horoscope Today, November 22: Fruitful day for Virgo, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 22: Fruitful day for Virgo

Horoscope Today, November 22: Today is the Trayodashi date of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 8.49 am today, after that Chaturdarshi Tithi will start. Saubhagya Yoga will be there till 6.38 pm today. Along with this, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 11.12 minutes tonight. Apart from this, today is the Shivratri fast. Today from 8.49 am to 7.59 pm Patal Lok's Bhadra will be there. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 22nd November for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be your lucky number and lucky color.

Aries

Today is the day to move forward. There will be sudden progress in business and new plans related to work will come to the fore. There can be some mental fatigue. Do not pay attention to things without any reason. You will find it difficult for your husband to be friends with another woman. There is a possibility of improvement in the health of an elderly person present in the family. Love will increase among sisters. Today you can be busy in social activities and creative work. Your calm nature will save you from many controversies today and prevent you from being harmed. Students are likely to lose interest in studies. You will feel proud of yourself by helping someone.

Taurus

You are full of energy. You will be able to prove yourself the best in the workplace. Everyone will praise you. You will be burdened with a lot of responsibilities but you will fulfill them well. Money is the sum of profit, you can also buy a new house or land. You may also be inclined towards social welfare. Enemies will try to defeat you but will not be able to stand in front of you. Be careful about the expenditure of money and spend according to the need. There is a possibility of getting some good news from the children. Time is favorable for the students. Donating milk to a poor girl will benefit you.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Your enthusiasm and morale will remain high. Spoiled works will also be made. In the evening, you will go for a walk with the family. Today you will be very romantic. Do not trust anyone blindly. Spend wisely. You will make a plan to go to a function. People who are associated with the tourism sector, will get benefitted from their customers.

Cancer

Today, the mind will be happy from all sides, but along with it, there will be worries about the job. You will feel less interested in the job, and for some reason you may even make up your mind to leave the job. There are chances of meeting a very close old friend and old memories will be refreshed. There is a possibility of new guest coming in the house. The financial condition will be normal, the more you earn, the more you will spend. Despite being busy, you will find time for your hobby. There is also a possibility of traveling abroad. Obstacles in your work will be removed if you offer coconuts at the Hanuman temple.

Leo

Today the time is favorable and the conditions will change according to you. In legal matters, the opinion of a senior may have to be taken. Students will have to face a situation of confusion when taking an important decision. Your financial budget will be spoiled due to an increase in domestic expenses. You can stop in the court due to lack of any important paper. Results will be better in the interview, continuous effort will bring success. The money lent will come back slowly. Water the banyan tree and water it for the fulfillment of the task.

Virgo

Today will prove fruitful. Give a gift to your wife and sweetness will increase in married life. Instead of depending on others for your work, do that work on your own, it will be more beneficial. Drive the vehicle carefully, there is a danger of accident. In the field today, as a team leader, you can inspire others to move forward. Don't help someone financially by getting emotional, that person is cheating you. Government work will be handled easily. Offer rice, sesame and jaggery along with water on Shivling, happiness will increase in the house.

Libra

Today we will spend time happily. Most of your time will be spent at home. Your time as well as health will be destroyed in unnecessary running around for children. Your friendship with the people working under you or with your colleagues will increase. There is a possibility of revealing the secret love that has been going on for a long time, due to which a quarrel may arise in the house. If you start any work with the blessings of the Father, there is sure to be progress.

Scorpio

Today, where on the one hand there will be obstacles in progress, on the other hand there may be some problems in health. The work going on in the plan will be completed. The work of the bank which has been stalled for a long time is likely to be completed today. Dhan-Lakshmi will be a little angry with you, due to which financial problems may arise. With positive thinking and balanced approach, you will be able to make impossible tasks possible. You can be present in some auspicious work. Students may have to work harder to get the desired success. Women's mind will be sad due to being ignored by someone, it would be better if you do not pay attention to such people. Feed the baby of an animal, all will be well.

Sagittarius

Today you will be lost in the world of dreams, and for this reason you will start the work but you will not be able to complete it. Minor problems may come in the job, so be careful. Do not talk to anyone with anger or resentment, things can get worse. If your business is running in partnership, then your partner is trying to make his work, be careful. Health can be a little soft, so take special care of yourself. Today the closeness with the girlfriend can increase. Gift saree to mother, blessings will be beneficial.

Capricorn

Today, work related to capital investment will be in your interest. People of this zodiac are moving forward in the direction of career, they will get many golden opportunities today. Employed people will get cooperation from senior officers, along with this chances of getting promotion are also being made. There is a strong possibility of traveling abroad in connection with business. Your qualities will be appreciated in the society and family, due to which your mind will be happy. You enjoyed the time with your family members, which strengthened the relationship between you and your family members. Today you will get sudden progress in business, new plans related to work will come to the fore. You will feel proud of yourself by helping someone. Keep faith only in yourself, mind will always be happy.

Aquarius

Today, before investing in property, the advice of an elder will be beneficial for you. Money is the sum of profit, you will also be inclined towards social welfare. Employed people will get special success, they will get the support of a big officer in the office. Traders will get new sources of income. Even a small business can make good profit. There are less chances of traveling abroad, but business related trips will continue. You will be very happy on the success of the children and will feel proud. good family life. There will be good cooperation of brothers and sisters and new friends will be made.

Pisces

Today, senior officers at the workplace will appreciate your work and will increase your salary, which will make your day better. Your good performance will have a clear impact on your career. Maintain good behaviour towards your seniors. The day is going to be favorable for the students as well. Time is good for science students. Relations with parents will be sweet. There is a possibility of getting benefits from the government department, due to which there will be an increase in respect. Love life will be normal. Today there will be journeys and you will also get the fortune of visiting pilgrimage. Pay special attention to food and lifestyle, it is very important for a good health.

Read More Astrology News