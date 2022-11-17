Horoscope Today, November 18: Lucky day for Taurus, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 18: Lucky day for Taurus

Horoscope Today, November 18: Today is the Navami date of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Friday. Navami Tithi will be at 9.33 am today, after that Dashami Tithi will start. After crossing the whole day today, Vaidhriti Yoga will remain till 1:12 in the late night. Along with this, the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 11:08 pm tonight. Apart from this, from 10 o'clock tonight there will be Bhadra of the earth.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will get a good offer on buying grocery items. Children will be very happy today. Those who are associated with the service sector, there are chances of an increase in their income. Today the workload in your company will be more, but it will be completed with the help of juniors. There will be an opportunity to help a friend, due to which he will be very happy. Diabetes patients will get relief to a great extent.

Taurus

Today will be your lucky day. People in politics will create a good image in the society. If your career is not going as per your plan then it is better to consult your guru. You can compose a song for your loved one or give them a picture frame. People doing textile business will get more profit and their business will grow more.

Gemini

Today your day will be normal. People playing chess will have a great victory, you will also learn some new experience from your fellow players. Today, there will be stability in the economic sector. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. There will be victory in the litigation on any ancestral land running in the village and the land will become yours. Your elder son's business will progress more, due to which you will be very happy.

Cancer

Today your day will be beneficial. You will do business with your friend, due to which you will get a lot of profit in it. You will get a gift from your life partner, which will increase more love in your relationship. A friend will help you and bring a change in your financial condition. Control your anger, so that all your work will be done well and will also be beneficial. You will get the support of family members.

Leo

Today will be your best day. You will give the responsibility of your business to a responsible person so that your business will run well. To be happy, you must make a small change in your nature.There will definitely be happiness in the house. Family related problems will go away on their own, which will make you feel happy. You will complete your work well even if there is restlessness in his mind. You will get the support of a friend, due to which you will reach a new destination.

Virgo

Today your day will be much better. Someone close will double your happiness. There will be new opportunities for growth in the workplace. Enemies will try their best to trouble you, but with your understanding you will be able to complete the tasks. Health will be good by consuming water. Today, giving a new coin to a girl will increase happiness and prosperity in the family. You will go to watch a movie with his family members, and you will be entertained a lot. Do cow service by which you will get virtue.

Libra

Today some important work going on in family will be completed. You will be Keep your behavior positive. You can also think about the plans made for the future, it will help in achieving your objectives. You will recognize the role of his family, friends and spouse in life. Today, restraint and patience will remain in your nature, due to which you will easily find solutions to all your problems. The blessings of elders will make you successful.

Scorpio

Today will be beneficial for business. Some better opportunities related to investment can be found. New ideas will keep coming in front of you. It is a very good day for planning and taking decisions. You should pay full attention to your responsibilities. Your efforts may soon bear fruit. If you want to propose someone today, you can do it. Your luck will support you. Unemployed can get employment. You will talk with an open mind. Also try to understand the problems of others. Apply sandalwood tilak.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. There are possibilities of a two-fold growth in business. Do your work with utmost care, as well as help others in every possible way. Economic condition will be normal. It will be a good day for Lovemate. Will get love and support from the partner. Today will be a good time for the students. You can buy a new electronic item today. Today, avoid getting caught in controversies without any reason. Apply Kumkum Tilak.

Capricorn

Today will be your best day. Money transfers are only possible with the assistance of a consultant; otherwise, you may be forced to bear the costs yourself. You will consult brothers to buy a new house for themselves, so that they will help you. There will be a dilemma regarding your career, but soon it will be resolved. Your family members will be happy with you, will take them for a trip.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. You can make up your mind to switch jobs and you can get good options for this. Today, you will be successful in handling old work in the office. Today, to pacify an angry partner, you can give him a favorite gift. Take any decision thoughtfully. Being in a hurry in some work can harm you.

Pisces

Today you will start your day with the happiness of your loved ones. Economically there will be profit on bargaining of old valuable things. Today is also a good day to complete your unfinished tasks. Your financial condition will also improve. Your self-confidence will prove to be the key to your success. By doing a little hard work in the field, you will get an opportunity to make big money. You will plan a foreign trip with your friends, for which you will be very excited. You will get an opportunity to attend the parent meeting of the children, so that you will be able to know the activities of your children.

