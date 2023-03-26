Horoscope Today, Navratri day 6 March 27: Wonderful day for Scorpio, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Navratri day 6 March 27

Horoscope Today, Navratri day 6 March 27: Today, the rising date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha is Shashthi and Monday. Today is the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. Today is also Skanda Shashthi fast. Tonight at 11.20 pm Ayushman Yoga will be there. Along with this, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 3.27 pm today. Apart from this, on the Shashthi date of Navratri, Mother Goddess is worshiped by going near the Bael tree. Next, we will discuss this in detail, as well as what to do if today is your birthday and what to do if today is your marriage anniversary. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 27 will be for you and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today your unfinished tasks will be completed. Some new ways to increase business will come to your mind. You must share your words with your father; this will solve the problems going on in life. You will achieve great success in the work you do together. You will learn something new from the elders of the house. There will be profits in business. If you offer cardamom to Mother Katyayani, the financial situation will be good.

Taurus

Today you will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Your mind will be engaged in the devotion of God, you can go to any temple where you will get happiness. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Will spend time remembering old things with friends. Boss will praise you for some of your work. Exercise this morning, this will increase the positive energy in you. By lighting camphor in front of Maa Durga, there will be opportunities for profit.

Gemini

It will be a busy day. You will be a little hesitant in taking on new responsibilities; there may be some shortcoming in your efforts. There will be better coordination with the spouse. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature, people will praise you. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world, will remain busy in their practice. Today friends will help in financial matters. Take special care of the eyes. Folded hands in front of mother Katyayani, will continue to get support from parents.

Cancer

You will feel good by helping in the works. Troubles will go away from home. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. Cancer zodiac sign people today will be favorable for you. Today you will benefit from everyday activities. Will think about investing money in business, the opinion of elders will prove to be better. You can get a chance to meet a social person. Today, auspicious events will be organized in the house, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Take the blessings of Maa Durga, there will be an increase in wealth.

Leo

Today will be your favourite day. Today, with the help of the elders of the house, your important tasks can be completed. You will get some good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything about you today; this will bring newness into the relationship. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. People who want to start a new business should do market analysis, you will make money in the business. The respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in society. Offer coconut to Maa Katyayani; complete the stalled work.

Virgo

Today will be full of confidence. You will get a new project in the office, for the completion of which you will also get the help of a colleague. You will get happiness from the child side. Father's blessings will be with you. Today you can make a plan to go to a function. Where you can meet a distant relative. Today you will talk to some special people from whom you will benefit in the future. Meditate on Maa Katyayani; peace will remain in the mind.

Libra

Today many of your plans will be completed on time. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You will complete the office work soon. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. There will be an increase in your material comforts. There will be some good news from children. You will get the support of your life partner. If you perform the aarti of Maa Durga, discord will be removed from the house.

Scorpio

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will plan to watch a movie at home with the family today. You will feel healthy in terms of your health. It will be a better day for the people associated with marketing. You will get the cooperation of the high officials of the office and spoiled work will also be done. Today you will also work on some new ideas. If you apply Kumkum to Maa Durga, there will be opportunities for progress in the field.

Sagittarius

Today there will be some special good news. Everyone in the house will be happy. your voice to you, but patience should be maintained. You should avoid being too stubborn about something. You will participate in social work, and you will be respected in society. If you offer flowers to Maa Katyayani, you will get to hear some good news.

Capricorn

It will be a neutral day. Today you will be a little confused due to excessive thinking. Your social network will become stronger. From a child's perspective, the people of this zodiac can think of doing some big and different work today. You can try to resolve any matter peacefully. You will spend more time with friends in the evening, will think about the future with them. You may be a bit lethargic in terms of health, including seasonal fruits in your routine will give you relief. If you light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Durga, all the work will be done.

Aquarius

It will be a wonderful day for you. Medical store owners will get more money than expected today. You will have full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, and everyone will be greatly impressed by your plan. Your financial side will remain strong. The opposition will bow down before you. People around you will prove helpful to you. Whatever happens with the help of luck will be in your favour. If you use new technology to increase your work efficiency, your work will be easier. If you offer cloves to Durga Ji, your health will be good.

Pisces

Today will be full of busyness. You should avoid getting into trouble with old things. Some people can oppose you by getting angry over small things; you should control your anger. In matters of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders of the house. Changing the place of work will change your energy. Your positive image will be created in the eyes of people. Computer students will get a chance to learn well. If you offer halwa to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in relationships.

