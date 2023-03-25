Horoscope Today, Navratri day 5 March 26: Happy day for Cancer; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, Navratri day 5 March 26

Horoscope Today, Navratri day 5 March 26: Today is the Udaya Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha Panchami and Sunday. Today is the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri. Tonight there will be Preeti Yoga till 11.33 pm. Along with this, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 2:01 pm today. Today is Shri Ram Rajya Mahotsav. Today Shri Panchami will be celebrated. Along with this, Hayagriva Vrat will be observed on this day. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of March 26 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

You will have a good day. You will try to work better in your field. You will get success through hard work. College students of this amount will get a chance to work on a new project. Government works that have been stalled for a long time will be settled today. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. Worship Mata Durga with the family, and there will be happiness in life.

Taurus

It will be your favorite day. Children will give you some good news, due to which all the family members will be happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. You will take new steps to improve your future. Your positive thinking will cooperate in your work. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, all your stalled work will be completed.

Gemini

Your day will be beneficial. You will try to control your expenses. Students of this amount will get the support of teachers. Your ambitions will increase in the coming times. Everyone will be impressed by your words. People associated with politics will get some new responsibilities today. You will take interest in religious work. Recite Durga Saptashati, the economic condition will be better.

Cancer

The day brings new happiness for your family. You will spend more time with family members. Due to excessive work in the office, the plan to go somewhere with the spouse will be cancelled. There will be more monetary profit than expected in some work. You need to be careful in money transactions. Offer betel leaf to Maa Durga, wishes will come true.

Leo

Your day is going to be wonderful. You will visit a relative, go to his house. You will get a chance to attend a social function. People will try to connect with you by being influenced by your words. Today you will get rid of the problem that has been going on for a long time. Today will be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac. Bow before the mother, there will be an increase in business.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of confidence. You will have to fulfill many responsibilities related to the family. You will get help from the people working with you. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Along with this, today will be the day to get more results with less effort. Today there is a need to be careful with your opponents. Take blessings by touching the feet of a girl, your hard work will pay off.

Libra

Today you will have a good day. Keep your mind calm while doing any work. With this, your work will be completed easily. Today you should be careful while taking big decisions related to money. You will go somewhere with your family. You should consult an experienced person in terms of court cases. Today is going to be a good day for the students. Offer flowers to Skanda Mata, you will get better results of hard work.

Scorpio

It will be your best day. Today will be a successful day for the students of this zodiac. You will get good news related to any competitive exam. Your scope in society will increase. Your financial position will be strong. There will be stability in the economic sector. You will spend some happy moments with friends. You will benefit from someone's cooperation. Worship Maa Durga, your income will increase.

Sagittarius

It will be your best day. Today in business you will get more profit than expected. The opinion of elders will prove to be effective for you in completing any household work. People looking for a job will get a call from a big company today. If women want to start any industry, then today will be a good day. Light a lamp of ghee in front of the mother, you will get the support of other people in life.

Capricorn

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will be successful in completing your tasks on time. Students of this zodiac need to pay more attention to their studies today. Today will be a busy day for the accountant of this amount. Spouse will give you a reason to be happy today. Today children can buy painting material from their parents. Recite Durga Stotra, health will remain good.

Aquarius

The day will be full of happiness. You will convince people to agree with your plans. Sweetness will increase in your family relationship. Everyone will be happy. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Your parents will give you a gift, it will bring a smile on your face. Today is a favorable day for students in the technical field. Offer sweets to Maa Skandamata, luck will continue to favor you.

Pisces

Today your day will be spent more in travel. Family members will give you a good opinion today. There will be more money profit than expected in your business. Happiness will increase in married life. Chances are being made for the arrival of small guests in the house. By getting any good news till evening, an atmosphere of happiness will be created in the house. There will be more sweetness in the relationship of couples.

