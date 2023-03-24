Horoscope Today, Navratri day 4 March 25: Favourable day for Aries, Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, Navratri day 4 March 25

Horoscope Today, Navratri day 4 March 25: Today is the Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Today is the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. Ravi Yoga will be there till 1.19 pm today. Along with this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 1.19 pm today. Apart from this, Bhadra of heaven will remain till 4.23 pm today. Along with this, Vayayiki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat will be observed today. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of March 25 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be your favorite day. Children will give you some good news, due to which all the family members will be happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Your name will be there in some creative work and you will get fame. You will get benefits in financial matters. To improve your future, you will take new steps, in which you will also be successful. Your positive thinking will benefit you. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, all your stalled work will be completed.

Taurus

Today you will try to control your expenses. Students of this amount will get the support of teachers. Your ambitions may also increase in the coming times. Everyone will be impressed by your words. Soon you will get some new responsibilities. You will get an interview call from your favorite company. You will take interest in religious work. Along with this, will also become a part of any religious event. Fold hands in front of Maa Kushmanda, stalled works will be completed.

Gemini

It will be your favorite day. You can spend more time with family members. It will be difficult for you to take a decision. Due to excessive work in the office, the plan to go somewhere with the spouse will be canceled. Your mind will be towards spirituality, you can organize a religious ceremony. You need to be careful with those people, who think of taking you on the wrong path, you need to be careful with them. Offer betel leaf to Maa Durga, your family problems will go away.

Cancer

Your day will be mixed. A relative may suddenly come to the house, due to which there will be some good changes in the atmosphere of the house. You need to avoid any debate. You should keep restraint on your speech while talking to someone. Today will be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac. You will get success in working on the strength of hard work. You will feel proud of the success of the children. Bow your head before Maa Kushmanda, there will be blessings in business.

Leo

It will be a wonderful day for you. You will have to fulfill many responsibilities related to the family, which you will handle well. You will get help from the people working with you. Your work planning will be successful with the help of friends. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Along with this, today will be the day to get more results with less effort. You will be able to easily deal with the work that has been stuck in the office for many days. Along with this, you will also get the full cooperation of the boss. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, your hard work will pay off.

Virgo

Your day will be normal. While doing any work, your mind should be kept calm. With this, your work will be completed easily. You should take big decisions related to money carefully. You can get into a state of tension regarding some old matter. It will be good for you to go out somewhere with your family members. In the matter of court-court, you should take advice from an experienced person only. The day will be fine for the students. Offer flowers to Maa Kushmanda, you will get rid of health-related problems.

Libra

It is going to be a great day for you. Today will be a good day for the students of this zodiac. You will get some good news related to any competitive exam. There will be stability in the economic sector. You will spend some happy moments with friends. For those who are associated with the field of media, their work will be appreciated today. You will get the support of a special person. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, your income will increase.

Scorpio

It will be your best day. You will benefit more than expected from a person. The opinion of elders will prove to be effective for you in completing any household work. Today is a good day for the lovemate of this zodiac sign. With a little hard work, you will get the opportunity to gain some big money. Youths looking for a job will get a job in a big company today. If women want to start any industry, then today will be a good day. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Kushmanda.

Sagittarius

Your day will be fine. You will try to refine your behavior. Some of your work will take more time, due to which your problems may increase slightly. You will also get help from some people in the office. Students of this zodiac need to pay more attention to their studies today. You will have to work harder to get good results. Meditate on Maa Durga, health will remain good.

Capricorn

Today you will impress people with your plans. You will get the full support of everyone. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Today will be a favorable day for Lovemate. You will look very happy if your parents will give you a big gift. Today is a favorable day for students in the technical field. You will also try to learn some new techniques. Offer sweets to Maa Kushmanda, you will get the support of luck.

Aquarius

It will be your favorite day. Your day can be spent more sightseeing. Will spend time with family members. The business class of this amount will suddenly get some big money benefits. Your financial side will be stronger than before. There is a possibility of major changes in the financial situation. Your spouse will be happy with your work. By getting any good news till evening, an atmosphere of happiness will be created in the house. Offering red chunri to Maa Durga will increase your respect among the people of the society.

Pisces

Today you will have a good day. You will try to work better in your field. You will get success through hard work. College students of this amount will get a chance to work on a new project. The cooperation of elders will help in taking your career forward. Government works that have been stalled for a long time will be settled today. Will fulfill his responsibilities well. The advice of friends will be very useful for you today. Offer cardamom to Maa Kushmanda, you will get happiness in life.

