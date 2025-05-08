Horoscope Today, May 9: Leo to spend time with family, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 9, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Friday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 2:57 pm today. Vajra Yoga will remain till 2:58 pm today. Also, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 12:09 pm tonight. Today is Parshuram Dwadashi and Rukmani Dwadashi will also be celebrated today. Apart from this, the Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 9, 2025, is for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Today is going to be a great day for the students of this zodiac. You will get good news related to a competitive exam. The economic sector will be stable. You will have some happy moments with friends. Those who are associated with the media, their work appreciated today. You will get the support of a special person today. Your parents will give their full support for your success. Today, your income will increase.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. You should keep your mind calm while doing any work. This will make your work easier. You should make big decisions related to money only after thinking carefully. You may get confused about some old matter. It will be good for you to go out somewhere with your family. In case of court, you should take advice from an experienced person only. The day will be good for students. Today, you will get the fruits of your hard work.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. You will try to improve your behaviour. Some of your work will take more time, due to which you will have to work harder. You will get help from some people in the office. People associated with sports will have a great victory today. Students of this zodiac need to pay more attention to their studies today. You will have to work harder to get good results. Today, your health will remain good. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. You will benefit more than expected from someone. The advice of elders will prove to be useful for you in completing some household work. Today is a good day for lovemates of this zodiac. With a little hard work, you will get an opportunity to make big money. Youths looking for jobs will get jobs in a big company today. If women want to start a home industry, then today will be a good day. Today, you will keep getting support from other people.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your day can be spent more on roaming around. You will spend time with family members. The business class of this zodiac will suddenly get a big monetary gain. Your financial side will be stronger than before. There is a possibility of major changes in the financial situation. Your spouse will be happy with your work. By getting good news by this evening, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Children can ask for a toy today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today, you will make people agree with your plans. Today, you will get everyone's support. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Today will be a favourable day for lovemates. Parents will give you a big gift, due to which you will look very happy. Today is a favourable day for students in the technical field. You will also try to learn some new technology. People working in transport will get more profit today than usual.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today will be a favourable day for you. Children will give you good news, due to which all the members of the family will be happy. You will feel healthy in terms of health. You will get the fruits of your hard work. Your name will be in some creative work and you will get fame. You will get benefits in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve your future, in you will also be successful. Your positive thinking will benefit you.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You will try to work better in your workplace. You will get success in the work done with hard work. College students of this zodiac will get a chance to work on a new project. Support from elders will help you advance your career. Government work that has been pending for a long time will be completed today. You will fulfil your responsibilities well. The advice of friends will be very useful for you today, because of them you will be successful. Today, your married life is going to be happy.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. You can spend more time with your family. It will be difficult for you to make a decision today. Due to excess work in the office, you will have to cancel the plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Today, your mind will be towards spirituality, you can organise a religious ritual. Today, you need to be careful of those people who think of taking you on the wrong path. People of this zodiac sign have the possibility of buying property.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today, you will try to control your expenses. Students of this zodiac sign will get the support of teachers, due to which their project will be completed. Today, people will be impressed by your words. Soon you will get some new responsibilities, which you will fulfil well. You will get a call for an interview from your favourite company. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today. Today, you will take an interest in religious activities. Along with this, you will also be a part of a religious event.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 3

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will have to fulfil many responsibilities related to the family, which you will handle well. You will get help from the people working with you. With the help of friends, your work planning will be successful. Today is a great day to enhance your personality. Also, today will bring more results with less hard work. You will easily finish the work that has been pending in the office for a long time. Also, you will get full support from the boss.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 4

Pisces

Today will be a mixed day for you. Relatives may suddenly come to your house, which will bring some good changes to the atmosphere of the house. Today, you need to avoid any kind of debate. While talking to someone, you should control your speech. Today will be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. You will get success in your work based on hard work. You will feel proud of the success of your children. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple today, which will increase the sweetness in the relationship.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)