Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, May 9: Aries will profit in business; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, May 9, 2023: Today is Chaturthi and Tuesday, the Udaya Tithi of Jyestha Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will be till 4:90 pm today. Siddha Yoga will be there tonight till 9.15 pm. Along with this, Mool Nakshatra will remain till 5.45 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 9th May will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be your lucky number and lucky color.

Aries

Today your day will be normal. With the advice of your father, your business will do very well. You will take a new step that will affect your business and family. You will start a new business. Your work will be very easy with teamwork. You will get the support of any of your employees, which will make your work easier.

Lucky Color - Golden

Lucky Number- 5

Taurus

Today your day will be blissful. You will be more honest in your work. You will get support from your in-laws side. You will return the money borrowed from someone today, which will reduce your tension. You will go on a pilgrimage with your family members to a religious place, which will entertain you a lot. You will get a lot of support from your mother. WYou wll make a plan to go somewhere with the spouse. Today is going to be a great day for lovers.

Lucky Color - Yellow

Lucky Number- 1

Gemini

Your day will be very happy. Your self-confidence will increase, and you will do all your work very honestly. You will get rid of the fever that has been happening for a long time, you will feel relaxed. You will buy some valuable items. Your close friend will ask you to help him financially, you will give him your support. There are chances of success soon for those who have applied for government jobs, keep up your hard work.

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number- 8

Cancer

Today your day will bring a very special moment. Consult a good advisor to get rid of all the problems coming up in your life, you will get the solution very soon. There will be a chance to participate in an event, where you will present your views. Your enemies will also be impressed by your plans, they can also extend the hand of friendship to you. All your stopped work will be completed. Avoid lying, this will keep your behavior good in your favor.

Lucky Number: Maroon

Lucky Color: 6

Leo

Today your day will be full of happiness. It will be a very hectic day for you, yet you will complete your work in a good way on the strength of your ability. Due to your kind nature, you can become a victim of some clever person, be a little careful. There are chances of increasing the salary of the people working in the private sector, so do your work with full honesty and integrity. The displeasure of your parents will end with you, you will get a lot of love.

Lucky Number: Saffron

Lucky Color: 4

Virgo

Today your day will be mixed. Mother will do some religious program at home today, you may have to run around a lot. The health of elders will be good. You will rule the hearts of others with your simple behavior. People of this zodiac sign who want to start their new business have good chances to start the business. Make sure to see the auspicious time, you will get only profit throughout the year.

Lucky Number: Green

Lucky Color: 9

Libra

Today your day will be very curious. There will be a new test in the science lab so that the general public can get the benefit. Your domestic responsibilities will increase which you will fulfill well. Lovers will get a chance to understand each other better today, and the relationship between them will grow further. Businessmen will be very busy.

Lucky Number: Red

Lucky Color: 8

Scorpio

Today you will have a good day. Businessmen will attend an important meeting today in which important issues will be discussed. You will have to work more, so you will maintain your working speed. Science students will have a practical exam, the whole day will be busy. Expert advice has to be taken before doing any work. You will maintain a balance between your work and family. Avoid taking any decision in anger, first think carefully.

Lucky Number: Black

Lucky Color: 1

Sagittarius

Your day will bring you the gift of happiness. There will be some religious programs in your surroundings in which your family will be involved. Your business outlook will increase, due to which you will be successful in expanding your business. Your friends will make some demands from you, which you will be able to fulfill. you will give your flat on rent so that your income will increase. Your health will be very good today, you will be very happy. Take blessings of parents while going out of the house, all your problems will go away.

Lucky Number: Silver

Lucky Color: 9

Capricorn

Today will be a good start to your day. You will go to a nearby temple to have darshan. You may have to go to some other state in connection with work, where you will get maximum benefits. Today is a good day for the women of this zodiac sign who want to start their businesses. Those who are associated with the real estate business will get more profit today.

Lucky Number: Navy Blue

Lucky Color: 2

Aquarius

Today will be a busy day for you people. You will go on a religious journey. Any case related to your litigation will be solved, due to which your tension will reduce and you will feel lighter. Include green vegetables in your diet to keep your health fit. Time will be progressive for employed people. economic side will remain strong. While leaving the house, make a list of goods so that you can avoid unnecessary shopping.

Lucky Number: Peach

Lucky Color: 9

Pisces

Today your day will be beneficial. The ongoing rift with someone will end today as there will be an agreement between the two. A party will be organized by the boss in the office which will be enjoyed by all. Mothers of this zodiac sign will take some concrete steps for the better future of their children. You will see an eye specialist for eye problem> Form for students with this zodiac sign Today is an auspicious day for filling work. Will donate clothes to someone in need.

Lucky Number: Blue

Lucky Color: 5

Read More Astrology News