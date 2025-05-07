Horoscope Today, May 7: Leo to face workload in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 7, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Dashami of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 10:20 am today, after which Ekadashi Tithi will start. Ravi Yoga will remain till 6:17 pm today. Also, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 6:17 pm today. Apart from this, today is the birth anniversary of Shri Ravindra Nath Tagore. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 7, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will get relief from a long-standing problem and your cleverness and ability will be appreciated. Today you are going to get good news. Today you will feel enthusiasm and energy along with getting benefits. If you avoid discussing your personal matter with anyone today, then you will avoid any big problem. You will get the help of your colleagues in business, you will get maximum profit.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, there will be a situation of running around throughout the day, but the work will also be done smoothly. Just be busy with your work with wisdom and tactfulness. Today will be a busy routine, but you will complete your tasks easily. Due to the new policies you have made in the current environment, many of your problems will be solved. If you are planning insurance or investment at this time, then it will be auspicious for you. Today, you will get advice from elders on some work, which will benefit you.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, you will spend some time amidst nature, you will get mental peace. Today, you are going to get favourable results from the hard work done for any work. Religious work can be completed at home. When planning any new investment, you can get a good profit. There will be a festive atmosphere due to the good news of the arrival of a little guest at home. You will get success in the work done with the blessings of your parents. Today, you will be able to get your work done by others. Those working in textiles will get a good profit today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will attend a function, your presence will be valued. You can get relief from old problems. Today, you will start your work with confidence and energy. You will be more active and serious about your future. If you try, you can get back the money stuck somewhere. Businessmen doing the courier business will benefit today. People associated with politics will dominate society today. Women of this zodiac can start their own business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, there will be a lot of responsibilities and workload in business. Do not be lazy and work with full dedication, the results will also be better. Complete your project with seriousness and honesty at the workplace; at this time, there are chances of your progress. Today, there will be a happy and peaceful atmosphere at home. Do not trust any stranger too much today. Mother can ask you for something which she will be happy to fulfil. Students will focus on their studies today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, you will talk to your elder brother about property, and some finance-related plans will be made. If there is a legal problem going on, then today you can get a solution. You will get an opportunity to meet an important person or politician. Students will get favourable results in any competitive exam. Today, you will get selected in an interview and get a good job. Today, your health is going to be good. There are chances of a business-related trip.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, you will improve the relationship by thinking deeply about a close person. Today you will achieve a big achievement. Today, your business approach will help in maintaining harmony in every situation. If a government or court-related matter is stuck, then there is a fair possibility of getting success in it today. You will get success with the blessings of your parents. You will plan to go on a trip with your friends. Seeing the hard work and dedication of teachers, respect will increase among the people.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, instead of panicking in any negative situation, if you look for its solution, then you will get a solution soon. There will be a big expense due to the breakdown of a vehicle or any expensive equipment. Students need to bring more positivity to their thinking. Today, you will get mental peace by completing your pending work. You will consider new ways of working. Today, the ongoing rift between siblings will end, and the mutual relationship will become stronger. Give your time to children so that you can get their love as much as possible.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, your financial condition will remain strong, you can go to the market to buy goods. Today will bring an increase in family happiness and peace. Family matters will be solved with your wisdom. Your efficiency and ability will be appreciated. Today, you will be alert about your career and studies. Today is a very special day for the people of this zodiac who work in big companies. The problems going on in life will be resolved soon.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your family will be in front of you as a shield in your difficult situations, this will give you courage. Today will bring an increase in family happiness. If there was confusion due to some reason, then it will be resolved today. There are chances of youth getting success in any field related to their job. Lovemate can get a gift. Health related problems will be resolved today, you will be energetic.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get the support of your spouse in project work. Your passion to work and achieve success will give you success. Business obstacles will be removed. You will get special success in insurance and commission business. People working will have to work on the desired project. Your son getting selected for a good place will create a festive atmosphere in the family. Work related to the property will move forward. Married life will be happy, you will understand each other better.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you are planning to invest in a policy today, then the day is auspicious. This investment will give better benefits in the coming days. Today, time will also be spent on hospitality. And there will also be a discussion on important issues with the people who come to the house. Today is a profitable day for the people of this zodiac who are associated with any business. You will get an opportunity to meet a close relative. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)