Horoscope Today, May 7: Favorable day for Aries, Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, May 7: Today is the second date of Jyestha Krishna Paksha and Sunday. The second date will be till 8.15 pm tonight. Parigha Yoga will remain till 2.52 minutes late tonight. Along with this, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 8.21 minutes tonight. Today is also the birth anniversary of Devarshi Narad. It is said that Narad Muni is one of the seven Manas sons of Brahma. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 7th May will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will bring happiness to you. Today is a very auspicious day to solve family issues. The family atmosphere will be peaceful. Chances of marriage are being made for unmarried people. Your business wishes will be fulfilled. You can start your favorite business. During this, you need to keep an eye on your expenses. Keeping focus on your work, you will also pay attention to your food and drink. Your mutual understanding with lovemates will be better. Today is going to be a wonderful day for the students.

Taurus

It is a favorable day for you. You will step out of your comfort zone to fulfill your dreams. Will change your lifestyle. Will try to take the right decision in difficult times. People will be impressed by you in professional life. We will try to deal with the challenges with our understanding and understanding. You will go to dinner with your spouse. The newly married couple will plan to travel somewhere today. Students need to work a little more.

Gemini

It will be a hopeful day for you. You will be prosperous, especially in your personal life. Your married life will be positive. Pay attention to the words before saying anything during the conversation. The people of this zodiac will get a lot of profit in their business, but be careful while taking any business decision. Avoid doing business in partnership. There will be some changes in the family. Your health will be better. You should not depend on everyone around you even if they are your friends. It's not right for you. Will try to do everything myself.

Cancer

Today you will get some good opportunities. You will make new plans in the field, and work accordingly. Some people will try to create problems for you. Instead of paying attention to him, you will focus on your work. For those who have been searching for a job for a long time, today is a good day, they will get some good news. If you are planning to go somewhere with the family, then wait for a few days now. You will take care of your personal, and family needs.

Leo

You will have a good day today. Your married life will be golden. You will feel great to travel and spend on yourself. There will be success in business expansion. If you are making any additional plan related to employment or business, then you are likely to get everyone's cooperation in that. You will get sources of money and profit. Will spend a lot of money on a children's project. You will like this expense. be in good shape. Include nutritious things in the food.

Virgo

The day will bring you success. If you are looking to make a career in business then time is good for you. For those people who do business in partnership, today there are chances of sudden monetary gains. Your hard work will increase your income. Try to avoid unnecessary controversies. You will get good returns from any investment made earlier. You will get family support. You will enjoy the party with friends today. Change your lifestyle for your good health.

Libra

Today will be full of hopes for you. There will be a positive change in your life. You are likely to get a promotion or a new job. Happiness will remain in your life. You will make up your mind to invest in a big company. You should avoid laziness otherwise there may be a delay in the completion of your tasks. Do you want to go somewhere with your spouse? Good day to plan a trip. Harmony will increase between you. Today is going to be a great day for couples.

Scorpio

It will be a good day for you. You will remain optimistic today. Any post of yours will be liked more on social media. The skill of interacting with others will also improve. If you invest in the right place, then you will get a good profit. Those who are willing to get a job will get success. People connected with technology will get new opportunities. The natives of this zodiac giving competitive exams will get new opportunities. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius

It will be your special day. You will try to learn something new. It is a good time for those preparing for government jobs, there are chances of getting success. Your social circle will increase. Those who are single will get their desired life partner. Your confidence will increase. You will concentrate on completing your tasks. You will get ample opportunities to avail luxury items. You need to be careful with your opponents. Married life will be better.

Capricorn

Today your day will be better. You will plan to go on a trip with your spouse. This will be a necessary step to preserve your relationship. Don't let there be a communication gap to keep your family life happy. Make sure to talk to everyone. Happiness will be visible on your face if you get the desired profit in business. Your financial condition will be good. Take care of your health, keep getting routine checkups done on time. Gifts will be received from partners, which will bring more freshness to the relationship.

Aquarius

You will have a happy day. You will spend time with your family members. You will get some new opportunities related to life change. Will be able to solve the problems going on in the business. If you are thinking of changing the job now, then it would be better to stay for a few days. Your plans will be successful. Your married life will be happy. Will spend a good time with each other. Your family life will be happy.

Pisces

It will be a good day for you. You will make new strategies to grow your business. This will make your plans successful. Your financial condition will improve. Any project of yours will also be appreciated. Those who are preparing for the exam for a job for a long time. Good day for them. Will get some good news. Traveling somewhere will prove beneficial. During this time you should avoid extra expenses.

