Horoscope Today, May 5: Cancerians to get result of their hard work, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 5, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Udaya Tithi Ashtami of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 7:36 am today, after which Navami Tithi will start. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 12:20 pm tonight. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 2:01 pm today. Janaki Jayanti will be celebrated today. Apart from this, today is also Shri Baglamukhi Jayanti. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 5, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today, your day will be full of confidence. The textile business class of this zodiac sign is likely to get a sudden big profit today. The financial side will remain stronger than before. Some people are ready to spread rumours about you; do not give them any such chance. To keep healthy, adopt meditation and yoga in your daily routine. Do not get angry at any member of the house without reason. Today, you will plan to play games with your siblings. The blessings of elders will remain with you.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 9

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. You should be a little careful in your behaviour with the officers. New sources of money can be seen. You may have to travel for some family work. You may meet someone who will give you great benefits in the future. You will feel lazy due to the day's work, but you will not back down from hard work. There are chances of success for students today.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 1

Gemini

Today has brought happiness to you. You will feel full of energy. The work you do today will be completed before time. Engineers of this zodiac will use their experience in the right direction. It will be beneficial to take the advice of your spouse on any important work. Today is a good day for people doing private jobs. There will be a discussion with the officers on special matters.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 5

Cancer

Today is a happy day for you. Do not waste your time on useless work. If you start the pending work again, it can be beneficial. You can plan a dinner with your spouse. Today is a good day for computer students of this zodiac. The more you work hard, the better results you will get. Today, the situation will be in your favour.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a very special day for you. People of this zodiac will get positive results from their hard work. Which will increase confidence. You will be able to focus on all the work. Today is a good day for you to start any plan. You will get a lot of benefits in the future. You will get the blessings of the elders at home. Students will be busy with their studies today. You can read literary books.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will spend time with family. There will be a happy atmosphere at home. Agrochemical traders of this zodiac sign can suddenly get a big profit today. Today is a very good day for those doing AC-related work. Old stuck money will be returned today. The financial side will be stronger than before. Eat fresh fruits to keep your health fit, you will get benefits.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today, your day has brought new happiness for you. The day is good for people associated with politics; the work done in the interest of society can be appreciated. Today, you will get a positive response if you put your point in front of a senior officer. Women can make something sweet for their spouse today, and the sweetness in the relationship between the two will increase. The situation in the family will be fine. Health will be much better than before today. Father will spend a good time with the children.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Scorpio

Today will be an important day for you. Today, all your work will be completed easily. Your financial side will be strong. Children associated with science can get a good job offer. You can go out with office colleagues in connection with business. People of this zodiac who work on social sites will get acquainted with someone who will benefit them a lot.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing business at home. People will like the songs of singers. Do not hurry to do any work. Take some time out of your busy schedule to worship God, your mind will be calm. You can get some new ideas in terms of work from a friend.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today, your day has brought happy moments. The work thought for a long time will be completed today, due to which the financial condition will improve a lot. You will get peace by focusing on religious activities with your mother, evening time will be spent well with family members. There will be mutual harmony in married life. You will get inspiration to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Today, you will discuss something with your siblings.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today, your day is going to be in your favour. Today, you will make up your mind to buy a new vehicle. Today, your financial condition will become good due to a sudden monetary gain. Today, you will get full support of luck in your work. The elders of the house will be impressed by your work. Today, your parents can ask you for some work. Today, you will be honoured for some work done earlier.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will feel energetic. By working with patience, your pending work will also be completed. Today is a special day for the engineers of this zodiac, they can learn a lot. Today is a beneficial day for people doing private jobs. Today, you can join a business meeting. There will be a discussion with the officials on special matters.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)