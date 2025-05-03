Horoscope Today, May 4: Pisces to gain profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 4, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Saptami of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Today, there will be Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga till 12:54 pm. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 12:54 pm today. Today is Durgashtami fast. Apart from this, Pluto will be retrograde in Capricorn at 8:52 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 4, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day. Today, you will make some such plans to take your business forward, which will benefit you only. Today, you will be busy with religious and spiritual activities for most of the time. The more hard work you put into your work, the appropriate results will also be achieved accordingly. Which will give mental peace, and you will be able to pay proper attention to your work. If the students think in solitude and peace on a particular matter, then everything will be fine.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today, you will get full support from your family. Those who work in banks will finish their work very soon today. Lovemates will spend time together today. Your identity will increase by contributing to social work. Your popularity as well as public relations will increase. There will be a beneficial meeting with some political people. There can be a plan to do religious work at home. Today, you will spend time talking to friends on the phone.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today will be a better day for you. You will get a solution to your problems, which will keep you happy. There can be a plan to do religious work in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You will remain healthy for a long time. For this, you should have a good diet. Today, you are going to get a solution to a problem that has been going on for some time, so stay positive and focus on your work. Students associated with sports will get profitable opportunities.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for making big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household chores with your spouse. The day is good for students studying medicine. You will get great news from your daughter's in-laws. Children will be serious about their studies today. Today, there is a possibility of a little guest arriving at your home. There will be an increase in wealth. Avoid thinking too much about every small thing. This will make your life comfortable.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today, your day is going to start in a good mood. Domestic problems have been going on for a few days will end today. The day will be favourable for people associated with politics and the social sector. The day will be great for women. You can attend important meetings today in connection with business. Today, you will get rid of the loan taken from someone, your tension will end. Today you can go to visit a good place. Today,y you will get relief from the problem of headache. Overall, today your day will be great.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Work done with concentration will prove to be beneficial. Today is a great day for lovemates. You can also go to a good restaurant. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility. Your health will be fine. You will try to finish the work in the shortest time possible. People working will get help from the officers, and their workload will be reduced. You will fulfil your responsibilities well. Those who are doing the real estate business can launch a new housing project.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will be a little confused about something which you will also share with a special friend of yours. You can plan to go out for a movie with your family. You will go to a friend's birthday party where you will get a chance to enjoy yourself with other friends. Today, you can think of learning a new skill which will benefit you in the future. Today, you can make up your mind to buy a new vehicle. Mother can make some sweets for her children today. You will get a gift from your spouse today.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day. The workload may increase in the office today. For which you will have to work overtime. Avoid being careless in money matters. There can be a new turn in travel and media-related business. Today, you will get such advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. You will take advice from an expert in financial matters, this advice will prove to be helpful. Today, you will be interested in religious programs.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today, all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. You are likely to get huge benefits in government work. Today, you can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them. Today is a very favourable day for women, your work will continue to be done in a simple way. You will be able to maintain proper harmony in family and personal activities. You will be happy to receive a valuable gift from a close person. Your name will be elevated in society.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to succeed, but they need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere in the family will be pleasant. You will get the support of colleagues in the office, juniors will want to learn from you. Lovemate's relationship will improve. Today, you will get the benefit of a political relationship in your work.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is an auspicious day for people who are thinking of buying a house. Today your mind will be engaged in household chores. Today the boss can ask you to work on a new project. Students preparing for diploma need to study more today. Business people will do well in business. You can contact a good doctor for back pain related problems, you will get a good solution.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

Pisces

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Your friends will ask you for help, you will not disappoint them. Business people will get good profits. Today you will make up your mind to go shopping. Today you can give some gift to your sister which will strengthen your relationship. Today you will attend an important meeting. With the advice of your father, you will get a lot of help in your business. You will feel happy by helping someone in need.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)