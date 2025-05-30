Horoscope Today, May 31: Libra to gain money, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 31, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Panchami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 8:16 pm today. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 10:43 am today. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 9:08 pm today. Today is Shruti Panchami. Apart from this, Venus will enter Aries at 11:32 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 31, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will get new opportunities to grow your business. You can suddenly get back the money lent to someone today. The hope of getting benefits from someone in business will increase. Today, your enthusiasm will also increase. You will get support from siblings. Today, there may be a change in your schedule due to a function at home. Most of the work that started earlier will be completed today. Misunderstandings in relationships will end today, which will increase the sweetness in your relationship. Also, today you will get new opportunities for monetary gains.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. As all the work will be done according to your plans, your mind will be engaged in work. Your interest in social work may increase. You will get full support from your spouse at work. You can benefit from partnership in business. You will try to understand things better. Relationships with family members will improve, which will maintain mutual sweetness. Today you will get happiness from children. You may come to know some secrets.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. The rift with a friend going on for some days will end today. The day will be favourable for people associated with politics and social work. The day will be great for women. Businessmen can attend important meetings today. Today you will get rid of the loan taken from someone, your tension will end. Today you can go to some nice places. Today you will get relief from any health-related problem. Overall, today will be a great day for you.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today your day will be full of happiness. The day will be full of relief for the students of this zodiac sign. You can also think of making a new schedule. Today you will use the phone as little as possible in the office and will focus completely on your work. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone. Today you can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. If you have a problem, you will soon find a solution to it.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. You will get a solution to your problems which will make you happy. A religious ritual can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should have a good diet to stay healthy. Due to good changes in your behaviour, you can make some new friends. You will get a chance to help others. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings today, which will bring sweetness to the relationship.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today your day will be mixed. Your focus may be on completing the work. Today you will be successful in completing the tasks with the support of luck. You may have to discuss a little about some work in the office. Enemies may be more impressed by your plans. Today is a very special day for the people of this zodiac who work in multinational companies. All the problems going on in life will be resolved soon. Today is a good opportunity for the women of this zodiac who want to start their own business.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today, your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Today, you will get a lot of money in business. Enemies will keep their distance from you today. Those who are associated with the wood business, today they will get a big project. Writers can write a new story today which will be liked by the people. Everyone will be very happy with the addition of a new member of the family. People of this zodiac sign who make paintings, their paintings can be displayed in a big exhibition where people will appreciate them a lot.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio

Today is going to be favourable for you. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house, and your work will be successful. Today your spouse will get a good opportunity for progress. Businessmen doing career business will benefit today. Seeing your hard work and dedication, today your juniors will try to learn something new from you. You should avoid eating fried things, this will keep your health good.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will share your thoughts with a special friend. You can plan to go out for a movie with your family. You will go to a friend's birthday party, where you will get a chance to enjoy yourself with other friends. You can learn new skills which will benefit you in the future. You can make up your mind to buy a new vehicle launched in the market. Today, you will take advice from an expert in financial matters, this advice will prove to be helpful. You will complete the pending work in the office on time.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today your day will be mixed. Work done with concentration will prove to be beneficial. Today is a good day for lovemates. You can also go to a good restaurant. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility. Your health will be fine. You will try to finish the work in the shortest possible time. You will fulfil your responsibilities well. Those who are doing real estate business can launch a new housing project.

Lucky Color- Red

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today your day will be better than before. Today you can have a long conversation with your spouse on the phone, this will improve your relationship. You can plan to watch a movie at home with friends. You will meet someone who can benefit you in the future. You will get success in some special work and at the same time new ideas can come to your mind. Today you will keep getting the support of your parents.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Your good behaviour will help you create a different identity in society. You can get decoration work done at home. Today is going to be a profitable day for contractors. Today you can make some changes in your daily routine. A new way of doing some work will benefit you in business. Your good work will be appreciated in politics. Your influence will increase among the people. The family atmosphere is going to be wonderful.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)