Horoscope Today, May 30: Career related opportunities for Taurus, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 30, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Chaturthi date of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and Friday. The Chaturthi date will remain till 9:23 pm tonight. Ravi Yoga will remain till 9:30 pm tonight. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 9:29 pm tonight. Apart from this, Vinayak Chaturthi fast is today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 30, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, you will meet someone who will prove to be a new path of success for you. Today, you will consider new ways of working. People of this zodiac sign, whose birthday is today, will feed their handmade dishes to friends. Your health will be good. Today, your problem will be solved with political contact.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Today will be a better day for you. Today, your problem, which was bothering you for a long time, will be resolved. Today, your colleague in the office will get a chance to learn a lot from you. Today is a good day for people of this zodiac who want to start a business, you can start. Today is a good day for people associated with media, art, and publication, you can get new achievements. Due to being busy at home, there will be less attention on business, yet you will be in profit.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. The time is favourable to start any new work. Today, you will make a plan to visit a religious place with your parents, devotion will remain in your mind. Unmarried people of this zodiac will get marriage proposals today. Today, the attempt to remove grievances from close relations will be successful. Many days of hard work and effort will yield good results.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, with the advice of your elder brother on some work, you will get positive results, and sweetness will also increase in the relationship. Today, before working, you will think about the positive and negative parts, and success is certain. There will be happiness in married life today, happiness will increase with the arrival of guests and socialising at home. Those who have any kind of health-related problem will consult a doctor today, you will get relief.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be favourable for you. It is a good time to work on a plan to expand your business. Today, you will get happiness from the changes made in the decoration of the house. Lovemates can plan to go somewhere today. Today, after getting out of the busy environment at the workplace, you will spend time with the family in the evening. You will discuss with parents to give a better direction to your career. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today will be full of changes for you. If you are facing any problem related to property, then today is a good time to solve it. Today, your hard work will yield good results. Problems in the career of students can be solved. Today is a good opportunity to show your ability in the workplace. People associated with the marketing of this zodiac sign will get more benefits today. Your confidence will increase with the guidance of elders and experienced people.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will face some new challenges which you will solve with your intelligence. Today, you need to maintain confidentiality at work. Your financial condition will improve due to getting the pending money. Today, there will be harmony in family relationships. Your working methods in the office will be appreciated, you will feel proud. Do not let negative things dominate you in partnership-related business.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today will be a good day. You can get a victory in your government matter, which has been pending for a long time. Today, you will get a chance to spend time with your family, you will talk about the future of your children. There are chances of your travel after noon today, which will bring more money to your business. Happiness will remain in married life, and the health of the elders of the house will be good. Lovemates will be able to understand each other well today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day. Today, you will take some time out from important tasks and spend it on your favourite work, your talent will improve. Today, you will buy things related to material comforts, you will get happiness. People of this zodiac who are looking for a job, their search may be completed today. Lovemates will plan to have dinner outside today. To maintain mutual harmony in relationships, you will respect each other's feelings. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, in the matter of work, you will ignore the words of others and trust your ability; you will soon get a good result. Today, there will be a balance between work and family responsibilities. Today, there will be a feeling of happiness in the mind due to a good deal in the purchase and sale of property. Today, your health will be good, yet you will be careful about your health. Today, do not let unnecessary things come to your mind.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today has brought happiness to you. Your business work will be organised, your victory is certain in the competition going on with the businessmen around you. People of this zodiac who are doing private jobs should not be careless at work today, as there are chances of their increment soon. Today, due to sudden monetary gains, your financial condition will become good. Lovemates will plan to watch a movie today. Your married life will be good today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 9

Pisces

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today, work will be completed according to your wish. A religious program will be planned at home, which will also bring enthusiasm to the children. Today, the help of a friend will prove to be a boon for you to get out of adverse circumstances. Avoid making decisions based on emotions. Today, there are chances of new agreements through business contacts. Adopt a healthy food routine to strengthen your immune system. Students should continue their hard work, there are chances of getting success.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)