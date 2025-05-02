Horoscope Today, May 3: Cancerians to gain money, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 3, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Shashthi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 7:53 am today, after which Saptami Tithi will start. Tripushkar Yoga will remain till 12:34 pm today. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 12:34 pm today. Apart from this, the Ganga Saptami fast will be observed. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 3, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Students will get better results from their hard work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life. Today, you will participate enthusiastically in religious activities. Also, you may get a chance to go to a religious ritual. Today, your financial condition will become strong. You will be fit today in terms of health. My Lovemate plans to go somewhere today. People doing the transport business will get a good profit today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work a little harder today, there are chances of success. Today you will contact a good doctor regarding any health related problem. If you want to start a new business today, then first consult an experienced person. Today you will spend time with children by having fun. The number of people associated with the government department will increase. There are chances of an increase in your salary.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get back the money given to a relative. People associated with the media will get good profit today. People doing private jobs can get good news related to promotion today. Today, you will have a pleasant experience from the child's side. Engineering students will get new opportunities to move forward. Today, students will be busy completing important practicals. Today, the sweetness in the relationship with the spouse will increase. Family harmony will increase.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today, your day will be spent completing important tasks. There will be an increase in harmony in your family life. Today, you may have to fulfil a big responsibility. Today, you will get opportunities to earn money. Your financial condition will be strengthened. Mutual affection will increase in married life. Today, you will get relief from all the problems. People associated with politics will take an interest in social work today. By taking the blessings of your parents, you will be successful in all your work.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your financial condition will become strong, your already running EMI will be completed today. Today will be a better day for fashion designers. Today you will get a big order online. Your family conditions will become more favorable than before. Today you will get good news from the children's side. Your enemies will be defeated. Today your opponents will ask for your advice in some work. Today you can be honored in society for your work.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today, you will be successful at work, and the tasks with obstacles will be completed. Mutual coordination will increase in married life. Interest in studies of students will increase. Some positive changes will come in your job. Today, you will return the loan taken from someone. Today, your problems will be fewer, due to which you will feel relaxed. Lovemates will go for dinner today. Today, your financial condition will be better than before. If you want to invest somewhere, you can do it.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today, your courage will increase. Today, your efforts in some work will be successful, mind will be happy. Those who are unmarried of this zodiac will get good proposals for marriage. Today, friends will boost your morale. Today, you can get an opportunity to buy a vehicle. Designers are likely to get big profits today. You will think of buying a new bike with your colleagues. You will go somewhere with your spouse today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, your expenses will increase as compared to your income. Today, your interest in any new work will increase. Do not use the phone while driving today. Students will focus on their studies today. Today, you will get the support of your elder brother in business. Avoid answering anyone more than necessary today. Today, while going on the road, you may meet someone who will prove beneficial for your business in future.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. The family disputes going on before will end today. Your day will be full of happiness. Today, you will think of buying a new vehicle with your family members. People doing the stationery business will get good profits today. People associated with politics will have more contact with big officials. Give medicines to the elders of the house on time. Today, you will get love from your parents. Today, you can organise a small party at home.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today will be a better day for you. Today, there will be good coordination in family relationships. Today, your financial side will be stronger than before. You will hold a meeting with one of your clients through a video call. It is auspicious for the people of this zodiac to buy computer-related goods today. Today, a relative will bring a gift for you. Today, you can get good news from the child's side. There will be an enthusiastic atmosphere in the family. Students will be more interested in studies today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will be busy welcoming a special guest and there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. People of this zodiac sign who are thinking of starting a new career, today is an auspicious day for them. You will be full of energy throughout the day, you will also get new sources of income. Your children will help someone in need, which will make you proud of them. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today is going to be favourable for you. You will get advice from the elders of the house to move forward, which will be useful for you later. A writer's book will be published today, for which he will get an award. Today, your business will run well, and along with that, you will make up your mind to start something else. People trying for a government job will soon get better news. Lovemates will talk on the phone for a long time today. Your financial condition will improve due to a sudden monetary gain.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyawani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)