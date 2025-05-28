Horoscope Today, May 29: Aquarius to achieve success, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 29, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 11:19 pm tonight. Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 10:39 pm tonight. Also, the Rambha Tritiya fast will be observed today. Apart from this, Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 29, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a better day for you. Your lost old item will be found today. Also, you will get a profit from the investment. People of this zodiac can get a gift from their spouse today. Due to this, the sweetness in the relationship between you two will increase. Today, try to understand others well. You will benefit from this. You can also help someone close to you. You will prove successful in solving the problems that come in front of your way. Today, you will get victory in legal matters. Today looks great for my lovemate.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Taurus

Today will be a happy day for you. Be ready to compromise and cooperate on any big matters today. The pending work will be completed today. People of this zodiac sign can go to a religious place with their spouse today. Today is a very good day for newly married people. Today, there will be changes in many important works. In this situation, luck will favour you. Before investing, definitely take the advice of your elders; people's opinions will prove to be useful for you.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get the support of your spouse in the project, which will also prove to be helpful for success in future. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work, it would be better if you take the help of a loved one at work, then the work will be successful easily. Your hard work will fill the colours of success in your life today. Today, sweetness will increase in family relationships. Today, you are expected to get benefits from different ways. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 5

Cancer

Today, you will get monetary benefits. Do not argue with any stranger today. Before making any decision regarding monetary transactions, take advice from elders. Try to complete the work by focusing your attention. Ignore anything that becomes an obstacle for you today. Students of this zodiac can also fill out any kind of examination form or go for an interview. Your financial condition will be better than before. The day will be good for people associated with the field of the arts. You can participate in a function.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 1

Leo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your inclination will be more towards creative work. Today is an auspicious day to buy a new vehicle. Also, today is an auspicious day to buy household appliances for home decoration. Today is a great day for lovemates, you can plan to go somewhere together. Today, your health will be much better than before. If you are thinking of working on a new project, you can do it with the help of a friend.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today is a lucky day for you. The beginning of the day is going to be happy. Today will be beneficial for those who are involved in the soil business. Today, you will gain money due to your hard work and behaviour. Enemies will be defeated by your influence today. People of this zodiac sign will benefit from family happiness and peace today. Also, there will be sweetness in your relationship. You will spend most of your time with your parents today. There will be opportunities for monetary gains. Today you can go to a function at a relative's place. Decisions taken in business will prove to be effective.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, your financial condition will remain strong. Today, you will wave the flag of success in your work. Today, you will feel mentally and physically fit. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, then buy it. There are chances of you making a profit in business. Today, you will participate in many recreational activities with friends, which will give you a lot of happiness. Today, your married life is likely to be very interesting and happy.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, your efforts to complete a task will be successful. Today you will get good news from family members, your self-confidence will increase. Today, you can get help from a special person. At night, you will go out for dinner with a friend. Today, try to complete the work in the office easily, and you will get success according to your hard work. The financial side will be stronger than before. Married life is going to be excellent. Students will get support from teachers.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius

Today will be a profitable day for you. Businessmen will get monetary benefits. If you want to start a new business, you can start it today. People of this zodiac sign will get a lot of love from their spouses today. You can plan to visit some religious places with your spouse. Getting new sources of income will strengthen your financial situation. Sweetness will remain in the lives of newly married couples. You will get the support of family members in your work. You can participate in social activities. You will get good news from your children.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today, due to a good morale level, your work will move forward at a good pace. Today, there are chances of business change. Your creativity in the office will be better than before. It is a great day for lovemates of this zodiac sign. Today, luck will fully support you. You will discuss something with your brother. Keep your valuables safe today. You should be a little careful with money transactions. There can be a situation of conflict with someone in the office.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You are going to achieve great success in your field of work. Also, you may get a job offer from a foreign company. Joining it will be beneficial for you. Park your vehicle at a safe place today. Otherwise, you may have to pay a fine. Today, opponents may try to harm you, so keep as much distance from them as possible. Today, your interest in social work will increase. Do your work carefully today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Pisces

Today, your day will bring new happiness into your life. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. You will go to a temple with your parents. The plan for entertainment may be postponed today. You will spend more time at home today. Money-related problems will end today. You will gain money from the business. Today is going to be an auspicious day for the students of this zodiac sign. You will get the support of your spouse in making any plan.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)