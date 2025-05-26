Horoscope Today, May 27: Libra can get a transfer to a favourite place, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 27, 2025, will look for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, May 27, 2025: Today is Amavasya, the Udaya date of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha, and Tuesday. The Amavasya date will remain till 8:32 am today. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 10:54 pm tonight. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 2:51 am late at night. Apart from this, today is Bhaumvati Amavasya of bath donation. Today is also the third Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha month. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 27,5, is for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a happy day for you. People doing jobs will get good news from higher officials in their jobs. With the help of friends, you will get new contacts. You will be successful in taking your business forward. You will get success in the field of education. You will get the support of your family. You will take some time for yourself in your busy day and will do your favourite work during that time. Children will be busy playing sports today.

Taurus

Today is going to be a joyful day for you. You have to maintain the sweetness of your speech. Your friends will come to meet you, and meeting them will refresh old memories. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. Those who are working away from home will miss their family. If you have invested earlier, then you will get the full benefit of that too. Today is going to be a good day for the people of the lawyer class.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will include a walk in your daily routine, due to which you will feel very energetic. Relatives may ask you for financial help; you will not disappoint them. You will help according to your ability. Your energy level will be high. You will be successful in completing all your pending tasks. There is a need to think about plans related to the home. In the hustle and bustle of life, today you will find yourself lucky because your life partner is great. Reading an inspirational book or watching a movie will be good for you today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. All the family members will join a party together, where you will mingle with other people. Meeting a special person will help you complete your pending work. Today, children can take your help to complete their schoolwork. Your spouse's loving behaviour will make you feel special. Today, you can read a book by a great person.

Leo

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, your wish to buy a house, plot, or shop will be fulfilled. Parents will look very happy as your child gets a good job. You will get relief from health-related problems that have been going on for a long time. Do not do any such work today if you do not have confidence without the advice of an experienced person. You can do your favourite work after coming back home from the office. You will get plenty of time to talk to your spouse about your heart.

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Your humble nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent; otherwise, you may face some trouble in the future. Today, you need to avoid unnecessary confusion. Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, you will get enough time for yourself, and you will be able to do your favourite things.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. You can get a transfer to a favourite place. You will have more chances of profit than expected. If something is bothering you in your mind, then talk to your friends about it, and you can get a good solution. Avoid quarrelling with your spouse over small things. You will take the help of your elders for good results in studies. Be careful about your health today.

Scorpio

Today, your day will be full of joy and enthusiasm. You will bring some new ideas to your work in the workplace. Your positive attitude will get you a promotion in your job. Your boss will appreciate you. Your relatives will be ready to help you. Business-related travels will be beneficial for you. Your financial condition will also be better. Today, your creative talent will come to the fore. You will go to the market to buy household items.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, your interest in religious activities will increase. Today, you can be a part of some special work. Money stuck for a long time can be recovered today. Today will be a good day for those who are associated with health services. Today, you will believe in yourself and will focus your entire attention on work. Students are likely to achieve great success today. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you are involved in the construction business, then there are chances of profit for you. You can make up your mind to bring changes to your work. You will do something new to bring sweetness to the marital relationship. During this time, avoid negative thoughts. Today, you can attend a business meeting. In which you will get success. Your words will be given importance. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today, which will strengthen the relationship.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today, the result of hard work will be in your favour. Your work will be appreciated in society. You will spend the evening with your family; there will be an atmosphere of laughter and happiness in the family. Focus your attention on devotion to God; the mind will remain calm. Married life will be great; your spouse will give you reasons to be happy today. Students will make up their minds to fill out the form for a competitive exam today. There are chances of sudden monetary gains today.

Pisces

Today will be a better day for you. If you work in the finance department or sales, then you will benefit a lot from your knowledge. The situation in marital life is going to be good. But with time, everything will be fine. Maintain honesty in relationships; it will be good for you. Today, you will remain confident. Today, some important work related to business will be completed, and you will focus completely on new work. Today, you can learn new things from children. Also, you will live up to the expectations of your spouse.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)