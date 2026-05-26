Horoscope Today, May 26, 2026: Know what the stars have planned for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

The day falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. The Ekadashi Tithi will remain in effect throughout the day and night until 6:22 am tomorrow morning. Siddhi Yoga will continue till 3:11 am late tonight, while Hasta Nakshatra will remain active till 5:57 am tomorrow. According to astrologer Indu Prakash, the day brings positive opportunities for several zodiac signs, especially in career, business and personal relationships. Here’s how May 26, 2026, is likely to unfold for you.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be highly favourable for you. Businesspersons are likely to see financial gains, and partnerships may prove beneficial. A major property-related issue could finally be resolved. The day is also good for taking fresh initiatives at work, as chances of profit in business look strong. New career opportunities may open up, bringing growth and progress. Those connected with the arts may get a valuable chance to showcase their talent. You may also get an opportunity to participate in an important environmental campaign.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day may bring an important positive change in your life. Property dealers are likely to gain sudden financial benefits. Your financial condition will remain strong today. Women of this zodiac sign may receive a pleasant surprise from their spouse, which will keep them happy throughout the day. You may finally get some relief from work pressure and focus on new activities. Your efforts at the workplace will be appreciated, and juniors may approach you for guidance. Your mother’s health is also likely to improve.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be productive and positive. Your confidence will reflect clearly in your work. At the office, one of your suggestions could help finalise an important deal, and your boss may even consider promoting you. Opponents are likely to keep their distance today. You may meet experienced people who will offer useful insights. Students preparing for competitive exams could receive good news, bringing excitement and relief. Couples may plan a weekend getaway to a hill station.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day is expected to bring happiness and relief. An important task that was started long ago may finally get completed today, and its results are likely to benefit you in the near future. Avoid taking emotional decisions related to important life matters and seek advice from elders at home. People working in the technology sector may come across promising job opportunities. With your spouse’s support, business-related ups and downs will begin to settle. Athletes may also get a chance to participate in a major tournament.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. You are likely to find answers to several confusing situations, which will help clear your mind. A pending task may finally get completed and bring benefits. However, rising expenses could slightly disturb your budget. Support from siblings will help you complete personal work smoothly. Newly married couples may visit a religious place today. At work, your strong performance may encourage your boss to consider you for a promotion.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will feel refreshing and positive. Businesspersons of this zodiac sign are advised to keep their plans confidential for better success. Tasks you had planned earlier are likely to get completed today. Before investing money anywhere, make sure you verify all details carefully to avoid losses. Avoid unnecessary shopping to maintain financial balance. Spending time with children in the evening will help you relax. You may also step out with friends. Your spouse could surprise you with a thoughtful gift, bringing warmth to the relationship.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Luck is expected to favour you today. Your spouse may do something thoughtful that will make you genuinely happy. Certain developments in business today could prove beneficial in the future. Your health is likely to remain excellent. Starting a new project or venture may bring good returns. New opportunities for financial gain may also appear. Engineers of this zodiac sign are likely to have a productive day, and some may receive a teaching offer from a college.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial for you, especially if you are planning a journey. Before travelling, make sure you carry all important documents. You may feel slightly lazy during the day, but your hard work will still bring good results. Your personality and charm are likely to attract attention. A distant relative may visit your home today, creating a cheerful atmosphere in the family.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day is likely to remain favourable. Smart decision-making will help you achieve success today. Those working in the banking sector may come across growth opportunities, including the possibility of a promotion. You may also think of new ways to increase your income. Support from a close friend during a difficult situation will strengthen your bond further. This is a day to move thoughtfully, so avoid sharing your opinions unless necessary.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today may bring new opportunities and positive developments. The day is considered favourable for business growth, and it will be beneficial to implement plans that were already in progress. People around you are likely to stay supportive and happy with you. An old problem may finally come to an end. Those working in the tourism sector may receive financial gains today. Stay alert in business matters, as an opponent may try unsuccessfully to create trouble. Students may receive help from their elder sister in completing a project.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your interest in spirituality may increase today. Your influence at the workplace is likely to grow as well. Newly married couples of this zodiac sign may attend a social event where meeting someone special could brighten the mood. Advice from parents regarding a new business idea will prove useful. Students will remain focused on studies, and those living away from home for education may achieve something significant. Couples in relationships will understand each other’s emotions better today.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will remain pleasant and balanced. Your health is expected to improve compared to before. Students may enjoy light-hearted moments and discussions with friends at college. Try to stay away from unnecessary activities, or you may end up wasting valuable time. Helping someone in need today will make you feel emotionally satisfied and happy.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)