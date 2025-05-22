Horoscope Today, May 23: Leo to achieve success, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 23, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Ekadashi Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Friday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 10:30 pm tonight. Preeti Yoga will remain till 6:36 pm today. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 4:03 pm today. Apart from this, the Apara Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 23, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen. There are chances of getting money. Making a partnership will be beneficial for you today. A big matter related to land will be resolved. Today is a good day to take a new initiative in the office. There is a possibility of profit. There is going to be some change in career today; new avenues of progress will open. Your honour and respect will increase.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 2

Taurus

Today is going to bring new changes. Today will be a good day for property dealers, there will be sudden monetary gains. The financial side will be strong. Health will remain fit today. Health will remain good through exercise. Women of this zodiac sign can get a surprise from their spouse today, which will keep their minds happy throughout the day. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office. Your juniors will come to learn from you. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home today.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, a glimpse of confidence will be seen in your work. Today, you will attract others towards you with your words. The pending work will be completed with the help of your loved ones. Students of this zodiac sign are going to get good news related to competitive exams today, hearing that your face will blossom. Today, your spouse's opinion will prove to be effective for you. The opposition will keep its distance from you today. Today you will meet some experienced people.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Cancer

Today is going to bring happiness. The work done earlier will be completed today. You will get positive results from it. Keep your patience today and go with the times. Keep your emotions under control, it will be beneficial. Today, you will find new ways of progress. The ability to deal with problems quickly will give you special recognition. People of this zodiac sign will get help from their spouse in some important work today. Due to this, the work will be completed easily.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 4

Leo

Today will be a good day. If the businessmen of this zodiac keep their plans secret, then they will achieve success. Today, your planned work will be completed. Before investing in any work, do a thorough investigation. This will save you from loss. Avoid unnecessary shopping and strengthen your financial condition. Playing with children in the evening will reduce mental confusion. You can go out with friends. Today, your married life is going to be great.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

Today, luck will support you completely. Your spouse will do something today that will make you happy. Some things will come to light in business today that will be beneficial in the future. Your health is going to be excellent today. Starting a new work will be beneficial for you. There will be new possibilities for monetary gains. Today is a good day for engineers of this zodiac. You are going to get an offer for teaching from a college today.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. You will get answers to many complicated questions today, and the state of confusion will end. You are going to get a big benefit from some work today, and along with that, the incomplete work will be completed. Today, you are going to get more support from your sister than expected in some personal work. Newly married couples will go for a walk today. Your spouse can give you a beautiful gift today. Seeing your performance in the office today, the boss will consider your promotion.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day. If people of this zodiac sign work wisely today, they will benefit. The day is good for people associated with the banking sector. There are chances of getting a promotion opportunity. Today, new ideas will come to your mind to earn more money. Today, you will get the support of a friend in a difficult situation. This will strengthen your friendship even more. Do not trust anyone immediately today. Today is the day to take steps with understanding, so do not express your thoughts unless it is necessary.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 1

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. If you are going on a trip today, then it is going to be beneficial. Do not forget to keep all the necessary documents with you before going on a trip. You may feel a little lazy today. Today, your hard work will prove to be fruitful. Your attractive and magnetic personality will attract people's attention. Today, a distant relative may come home to meet you, which will create a happy atmosphere in the whole house. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today will bring new gifts. Today is an auspicious day for business growth. Implementing the already-made plans will be good today. People around you will be happy with you today. Old tension will end today. People of this zodiac who are associated with tourism are going to get financial benefits today. Be cautious about work today, opponents can try unsuccessfully to harm your business. Students will get the support of their elder sister in completing the project today.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today, your mind will be more engaged in spirituality. Today, your influence will increase in the office. Newly married couples of this zodiac may have to go to a social function today. Where you will meet someone who will make you happy. Parents' advice is going to prove effective in any new business. Students will focus on their studies. Students who are pursuing education away from home are going to achieve great success today. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings today.

Lucky Colour- Sky Blue

Lucky Number- 7

Pisces

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, your health will be better than before. Look at the bright side of the situation, and you will find that things are improving. There will be fun and laughter with friends in college, and you will also discuss something in between. Keep yourself away from useless things today, or else most of your time will be spent on useless things. Today, you will help someone in need, which will make you feel better. This will give you happiness.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)