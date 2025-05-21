Horoscope Today, May 22: Pisces to spend time with friends, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 22, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Dashami date of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Thursday. The Dashami date will remain till 1:13 pm today. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 5:47 pm today. Starting from 2:18 pm today, there will be an inauspicious Bhadra till 1:13 pm late night. Apart from this, Mercury will enter Taurus at 1 pm tomorrow. We will discuss this in detail further. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 22, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get to work in a positive environment at your workplace. Your relationship with colleagues will be good. Today you will start a new work. In which you are likely to be successful. Today, your financial condition will be good. You will try your best to help others. You will get a lot of relief by resolving any of your family problems. You will go on a religious trip with your spouse. Your trip will prove to be auspicious.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today, your day will be full of joy. You will get good news today. Your wait for a promotion in your job will end. Work pressure will increase in the new post. You will work with complete caution. Today, you will be able to solve the problems of the family. A situation of financial gain will be created for you. Due to some work plans, you will have to travel far. Today, there will be an increase in the comforts of your home. Your spouse will take you shopping today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. There are chances of financial gain from many sources. You will get good news from the children. There are chances of success in the job. Your salary can increase. There will be some problems in property matters, but you will succeed in court. Your confidence will increase. During this time, your friends will help you. Your family life will be pleasant. You can go on a fun trip with your family.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 2

Cancer

Today will be a special day for you. You will get a chance to show your abilities in the workplace. Workload may increase in the job, due to which you will not be able to give time to your family. But you will maintain a good balance between work and home. Family life will be happy. Confusion regarding children will be resolved. Your financial condition will be good. During this time, you have to be a little careful with your co-workers. Avoid getting into any kind of debate. You will be successful in buying property.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 3

Leo

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. You will be successful in ending the problems going on in your personal life. There will be happiness in family life. You will be successful in the workplace.

People trying for a job in the government sector are likely to get new opportunities. Your experience will become the reason for prestige. You will get respect in society. Today, you can participate in a social festival. People will be impressed by your ideas.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today is going to bring changes for you. Today, you will make changes in your routine. You will take the time to help people. Which will affect your decision-making ability. You will take advice from an experienced person in the development of a business. Your plans will be successful. There will be chances for income for you. You will get good results regarding children. Family life will be good. You will benefit from the means of communication, and you will progress. You should take care of your health.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Your pending work will be completed. Due to this your confidence will increase, and with full morale, you will complete your tasks in the workplace. There are chances of a transfer in the job. Financial condition will be good. You can go to beautiful places with your family. Your bonding with your spouse will be good. Suddenly, some challenges will come in front of you, but you will be able to get out of them easily. The family atmosphere will be peaceful. You will get full support from the family members.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 3

Scorpio

Today will be a better day for you. Today you will meet some new people. Your efforts will bring great success. There will be a possibility of sudden monetary gains for you. You will get a good promotion in the workplace given your work. You will be very busy due to your work and will be able to give less time to the family. But you will maintain a balance between your work and family. Due to this everyone at home will be happy with you. Today, you will participate with the family in the Bhajans and Kirtans happening in the neighbourhood.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 5

Sagittarius

Today, your day will be better than usual. You will try to change your job. You are likely to succeed in this. Your salary will increase. There will be a balance in your financial condition. You will get a chance to attend a family function. There will be happiness and peace in your family life. You will be successful in fulfilling the responsibilities of the house with your spouse. There is a possibility of progress in business. You will be able to get health benefits by adopting a good routine and maintaining good food.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today, your day will be beneficial. You will get happiness in family life. The work that has been pending for a long time will be completed. You will get the support of colleagues in the workplace. You will spend the day happily with your friends. Your married life will be happy. Today, you will be busy shopping with your spouse. There is a possibility of a function at home. Some people will start a business in partnership. Today, your child will make progress in the field of study. You will be happy to hear this.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today, your day will be auspicious. You will get excellent results in your job. Conditions will be favourable for you. Opponents will create some difficulties in the workplace. But you will focus on your work. Your concentration will bring you success. Your savings plans will be successful. You will get a golden opportunity to invest. You can go on a pilgrimage or to a good place with your family. You will get a good opportunity to spend time with your family. But during this time, bring some humility into your nature.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You will get many opportunities to spend time with friends. There can be short trips with relatives. Your journey will be pleasant. Mutual love will increase in family relationships. There are chances of promotion in the job. During this time, you are likely to get good money from your hard work. You will get the news of your child getting admission to a big institute. Your work will be appreciated a lot in society.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am in Bhavishyavani on India TV.)