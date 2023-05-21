Horoscope Today, May 22: Good day for Taurus; Cancer & Sagittarius can get an increment in salary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 22

Horoscope Today, May 22: Today is the third date of Shukla Paksha and Monday. There is a law to fast on Rambha Tritiya. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 4.33 pm today. Along with this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 10:37 in the morning, after that Ardra Nakshatra will take place. Maharana Pratap Jayanti will also be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a good start to your day. People doing agrochemical business will get a big order today. You can think of giving a new direction to life. The respect of people associated with social work will increase. Make your behavior good so that you will have a different identity in society. You will attend meetings which will be beneficial for your business. Take care of your parents and spend time with them as well.

Taurus

Today there will be excess of confidence in you. You will be honored for your work in the society. Students preparing for the entrance exam will be getting a chance of taking admission in their favorite college. Today is going to be a good day for lawyers, there will be good profit from a client. Irrigation officers will complete the work left for the previous days today. You will feel better by helping a stranger.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You will help people in the field of politics, your respect will increase in society. Today will be a good day for the people who have joined a new job. Women will be busy in domestic work. Family members will get all possible help. Would be eager to help someone in need. Today, you will get relief from the problem of diabetes to a great extent, for this you should also consult a doctor.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be normal. Family members will get support in any decision. People involved in sports will get an opportunity to learn something important from their coach. You will think of organising an auspicious program at home, due to which there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the house. You will be eager to do new work. The elders of your house will have a good day. Your family members will take them on a religious pilgrimage.

Leo

Today is going to bring a new change. There will be an increment in the salary of private employees. You will get more profit in the field of business. Hotel Management students will be eager to start a new project today. People preparing for government jobs are likely to get some good news today. Today will be a happy day for women. Spouse will give importance to your words. The ongoing rift between the lovemates will end today. Will give gifts to each other to make the relationship better.

Virgo

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. Your confidence at the workplace will make you successful. Your married life will be happy. You will get new opportunities to move forward in your career, which will definitely get benefited. In difficult circumstances today someone will definitely be ready to help.

Libra

Today you will get some better advice from friends. You will make up your mind to join computer course. Engineers will be successful in completing a target today. You will maintain balance between your work and life. You will start new tasks and keep moving forward. You will get the support of a higher officer, due to which you will get a good position. You will get an opportunity to do social service.

Scorpio

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. Seeing your hard work in the office, the boss will praise you. Suddenly a dear relative of yours will arrive at your home. Refrain from eating outside oily food. Today is going to be a good day for the students. You will get some of your ancestral property. You will complete the incomplete tasks. Women will go to a religious satsang today. All your tension will go away and all the work will be completed.

Sagittarius

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. Chances are being made to travel. You need to put a stop to wasteful expenses, you will meet an old friend, old memories will be fresh today. The day will be great for private teachers, there will be an increment in their salary today. Will make the idea of buying a new house by sitting with the elders. There will be sweetness in your speech. Will help someone in need, due to which your mind will be happy for the whole day today.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. The hard work of students preparing for government jobs will pay off. You will go to their school with your children. Focus on your work in the office. You can go out for a walk which will refresh your mind. You will get the blessings of elders which will bring more success to your life.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. You will help a close friend. Your friend living abroad can come to meet you. Your mind will be engaged in office work. You will get the love of elders in the house. Your family members will give you a surprise party, your happiness will increase. There will be happiness and peace in the family.

Pisces

Today the beginning of your day is going to be favorable for you. Lovemates will go on a date today, which will further strengthen their relationship. People associated with the construction field will get success in any big plan. You will get the love and blessings of elders. There will be an increase in the income of people associated with the field of marketing. Your spouse will give you a nice gift which will add more sweetness to the relationship.

