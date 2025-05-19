Horoscope Today, May 19: Libras to gain profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 19, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Udaya Tithi Shashthi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Monday. Shashthi Tithi has ended at 6:12 am today. Brahma Yoga will remain throughout the day till 4:36 am. Also, Ravi Yoga will remain till 7:29 pm today. Apart from this, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 7:30 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 19, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get good news, the happiness of which you will share with your friends. By doing a little hard work, you will achieve success in your work quickly. Friends will give you a surprise party today, which will create an atmosphere of fun. You will get relief from the problem of sugar to a great extent today. Today, your married life will be full of happiness, you will understand each other's feelings well. Children will be busy playing at home today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get an auspicious opportunity to attend a Manglik program. By attending it, you will feel better. Father will help you in your business, which will bring more profit. Women will be busy with household chores today, and will make new dishes which your whole family will enjoy. The mind will be attracted towards some new work, will start it and will earn profit. Today is going to be a great day for students.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, before starting any new business, it is important to know about it seriously. You can take advice from an expert, which will bring more profit. Today, with the help of a friend, you are likely to get a good job. Today, you will consult a good doctor for health-related problems, which will make you feel better. You will meet a friend who will help you.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 4

Cancer

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, your confidence level will be good. You will give your time to a special person, which will increase your happiness. Your daughter will be selected in a good institution today. You will have to work hard to be successful in life. You will have a good time at home with your children. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house, which will give peace to your mind. You will make up your mind to start an online business.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 2

Leo

Today, you will start your day with great enthusiasm. Students preparing for competitive exams will continue their studies, and there are chances of getting success soon. Those people of this zodiac who are doing the plastic business, their work will go well, and there will be more profit. Newly married people are going to get good news today. Hearing this news, everyone in the house will be happy. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company today.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will suddenly get back the money you lent today, which you will use in some important work. People working in the private sector can get a promotion today, and their respect will increase. Today, you will get the support of your brothers in your decision, which will make your image good among the people. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will get the support of teachers in understanding a topic. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. Maintain good behaviour with the staff in the office today so that you can get support in your work. Today, there will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to the arrival of a little guest. Those who are against you in the office will also be impressed by your working style. Today, you will be able to complete the incomplete work. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. There are chances of making a profit in business.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 7

Scorpio

Your morale will be good today. People doing government jobs are likely to get a promotion today, salary will increase. You will meet a good doctor today for health-related problems, which will give you some relief. You will get full support from your family for the right thing. Your health will be fine today. Make yoga your habit for good health. Your search for a job will end, and you will get a job with the help of a friend. Children will go for a walk in the park today.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, your health will be good. You will benefit from business partnership, you will try to do things in a better way. Today is going to be a great day for engineers, you will get some new experience in the technical field. You need to pay attention to your food, which will keep your health good. Students will get a chance to participate in a college competition today, in which their performance will be good. Today is going to be a good day for writers.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm. You can take advice from an expert to buy shares of a company. You may come to know about an old thing, which will surprise you. You will buy valuable things, you can also get a good offer. There will be sweetness in married life. Today, you will buy a new vehicle, as well as go on a long drive with your spouse. Today is going to be a good day for children.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 9

Aquarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Your morale will be good today. People planning to buy property will meet property dealers today and finalise a good deal. Students stuck on a project will clear their doubts today. Take some time out and talk to your family members, which will solve your problems. Today, your positive thinking will bring success to your work. Lovemates will talk for a long time, the relationship will strengthen.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 1

Pisces

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today, your behaviour will remain polite, due to which people will be impressed by you. Before starting a business today, take advice from experts so that you will get full information about it, and you will make your plans accordingly. Today you will go to some auspicious event with your family members. Today, your married life is going to be good. Today, you will bring positive changes to your daily routine.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)