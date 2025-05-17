Horoscope Today, May 18: Virgos to get better results, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 18, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Panchami of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Panchami Tithi has ended at 5:58 am today. Today, Shukla Yoga will remain till 5:53 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night. Also, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 6:53 pm today. Apart from this, Rahu will enter Aquarius and Ketu will enter Leo at 7:35 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 18, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is a great day for you. If there was a rift with siblings regarding something, it will go away. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today, you will get good information related to business through your contacts. People doing government jobs can get extra responsibility. There will be pressure from the officers. Today, you can plan to go to a function. Where you can meet a distant relative. You will try to fulfil the needs of the children.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Today, your day will be full of confidence. Today, there will be a great change in your working ability. You will maintain harmony among people with your behaviour. The advice of a close friend will prove to be very useful for you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Your material comforts will increase. People looking for a job will get a good job today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 9

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. Today, you will plan to watch a movie at home with the family. You will feel healthy in terms of health. If you are trying for some work today, you can achieve success. Your courage and enthusiasm will increase with the help of a special person. You can get good news through mobile and email. Today will be a good day for people associated with marketing. You will meet a childhood friend after a long time, meeting whom you will be happy.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you can think of doing something big and different. Today you will be busy with family activities. Efforts to improve the financial condition will be successful. You will come into contact with influential people. Which will be beneficial for you in the coming days. You will get the support of senior officials of the office, spoiled work will be done. Today, you will also work on some new ideas. Your experience will be useful in some pending work.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. You will get special good news from the children's side, everyone in the house will be happy. The opposition will bow down to you, your social network will become strong. Today, there will be some changes in your routine. You will get important advice from a wise person in the family. To complete your work on time, take the help of new techniques, your work will be easy. People who are fond of dance can join dance classes today. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You will get a full chance to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be very impressed with your plan. Today is a favourable time, but to get good results from hard work, you will have to be karma pradhan. If you have made a plan to buy or sell property today, then it can be completed. Today, there will be harmony in the family. Your financial side will be strong. You will decorate your house according to the festival. You will get the full benefit of your decision-making ability. You are getting the support and company of your spouse in abundance.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today, your day will be full of busyness. Today, you should avoid getting into the hassle of old things. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings and will plan to go out somewhere. Today you will meet friends. You will be happy as impossible tasks will be completed. Do not disclose personal matters to outsiders. Obstacles at work will be removed. Children will live up to your expectations today. People working in jobs should keep full focus on their work today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today, your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. You will get new advice from the elders of the house in matters of investment. Today, the work that has been pending for some time will be completed under the guidance of the elders of the house. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, then the time is good. Today you will be busy with many types of activities. Today, your social circle will increase. Changing the place of work will change your energy.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today, you will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Your spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Today, you will hesitate a little in taking on new responsibility. Today, there will be some changes in your routine. You will be busy with work like religion, yoga practice and will feel mental peace. The day is very good for laying the foundation of special work. There will be better coordination with your spouse. You will spend time with friends remembering old things. You will be busy with new activities with children.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today, your day will be spent in busyness. The boss can entrust you with new responsibilities, which you will do with full dedication and hard work, and you will be praised for your work. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will be strong. There will be interest in the field of art and literature. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world will be busy with their practice today. Today,y you will keep getting support from parents in financial matters. Your friend can come to your house for a feast.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 3

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you may spend more time on daily chores. Today, it will be better for you to take the advice of elders before investing money in business. Father will try to fulfil the wishes of the children. For the people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. Today, you will get new responsibilities, which you will be able to fulfil well. People associated with the field of art will get good profits.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 8

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, with the help of elders of the house, your important work will be completed. You will get good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring freshness in relationships. You will feel good by helping in social work. Conflicts will go away from home. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)