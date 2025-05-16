Horoscope Today, May 17: Gemini to gain profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 17, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Panchami Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Panchami Tithi will remain today for the whole day, the whole night and till 5:58 am tomorrow. Today, after crossing the whole day and the whole night, there will be Shubh Yoga till 6:43 am tomorrow. Also, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 5:44 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 17, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, a friend can come to your house to meet you, whom you will not believe after seeing in front of you, you will feel relaxed after talking to a friend about some personal problems. The day is going to be good for the engineers of this zodiac, you are likely to get good benefits. It will be good for you to finalise a deal in partnership, and your industrial matters will improve. Today, there will be happiness and prosperity in your married life. Today, your position and prestige will increase.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, people associated with sports work hard in their training. Businessmen doing the courier business will benefit today. Today, students will get help from seniors in completing practicals. Happiness and satisfaction will increase in the family. Health will be better than before today. Newly married spouses will consider visiting a religious place today. People associated with politics will dominate the society. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, you will be praised in the family, and your working skills will be appreciated. Today, some changes can come in your life which will prove to be good for you. Today, you will have to work harder to complete a task. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before, today is your day to earn more profit. Today, you will get the support of your spouse in the workplace. Today, there will be sweetness in your family relationships.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today, you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for the competition will continue their preparation. The person whom you helped once will be useful to you today. Your business skills will increase. Today, you will get opportunities to increase your income. Do not let any opportunity go by.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will make new plans to take your business forward, due to which your success will reach the heights of the sky. You will meet a childhood friend, your old memories will be refreshed. You will feel more interested in fun and enjoyment. People suffering from some health related problem will consult a doctor today. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Overall, today is going to be favourable for you.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will start your day by helping someone in need. Today, religious rituals will be performed in your house, which will create an atmosphere of devotion in the family. Misunderstandings in family relationships will be resolved today. People suffering from skin problems will consult a good doctor today. There is a possibility of a foreign trip with a business partner. You will meet an important person. Keep positive thinking, you will be successful in your work.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, sweetness will remain in your married life. Today will be a day full of relaxation for the businessmen of this zodiac. You can plan to go on a trip with friends. You will get help from the officers from time to time. Today, your business will progress. You can get that work done in the office today, for which you were very eager. Your pending work will be completed. Children will complete their homework quickly today.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 1

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get rid of the problem in education, you will be happy. Today, you will participate in an auspicious program with great enthusiasm. You will move forward with faith and belief in religious activities. If you avoid being hasty in your work today, you will be saved from any problem in the future. Your friend may ask you for financial help, which you will provide according to your ability. Today, there will be more profit in water-related business than usual.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will go to a religious place with your family for darshan, family love will increase. If you do any work with a calm mind today, it will be completed soon. Before making any family decision, take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today is an auspicious day to start a new business, which will benefit you more in the coming time. If you leave the house with the blessings of your parents, you will be successful. Students will get the support of teachers in their studies today.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you may have to work hard in some work, you will be busy most of the time. Today you will meet such a person at the workplace whom you will feel good to meet. Today mother can ask you for some work. You should keep full focus on your work. Today you are likely to get benefits from more than one source. Today you will experience something new in the workplace, this will increase your confidence.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 7

Aquarius

Today will be your lucky day. In some cases, you will have to work hard, and the result will be less profitable. New work may come up in the office, you will try to do the work very well. Today, you are likely to gain money. Today you will meet a special friend, meeting whom you will be happy. Today, due to a sudden monetary gain, your financial condition will become strong. Your spouse will be happy with your behaviour today.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 2

Pisces

Today can be a day full of changes for you. Today, you may have to take the help of your elder brother to complete some work. Today, you will get success in the work done with the blessings of your parents. Students' interest in studies will increase. Make good use of time, there are good chances of your success soon. Today is going to be a good day for people doing administrative jobs.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)