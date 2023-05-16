Horoscope Today, May 17: Beneficial day for Cancer, Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today May 17

Horoscope Today, May 17: Today is the Trayodashi date of Jyestha Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Trayodashi Tithi will be on 17 May 2023 till 10.29 pm. Along with this, Ayushman Yoga will be there for 9.17 minutes on Wednesday night. On May 17, Revathi Nakshatra will remain till 7.39 am, after that Ashwini Nakshatra will be installed. Apart from this, Pradosh fast and Shivratri fast will also be observed on this day itself. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 17 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be a good day. You will get the full support of your parents, due to which you will be able to move forward in life. You will feel refreshed and You will get better results in hard work. Those who are associated with the job sector will get success today. Students will also get good results in their studies.

Taurus

It will be your best day. Your mind will be very happy. Everyone will listen to your words carefully. There will be great success in business. Will get an opportunity to go abroad. You can also get a promotion in the job. For students who have their exam today, there is every possibility of getting good marks in it. In the evening, you can plan to go somewhere with your family members.

Gemini

It will have a good day. You will feel healthy. You will complete your tasks on time. You would be appreciated in the office today. Today students of this zodiac sign will get success in their studies. If you are going to start any new work today, then take the blessings of elders. The day is going to be good for love mates. There will be new happiness in married life.

Cancer

It will be a fine day. Be sure to consult a knowledgeable person before investing money in a big project. A solution to any problem going on from both of them will be found today. Today people will be impressed by your words. You Can go on a trip with family members.

Leo

Today your day will be mixed. Today your health will be fine, but keep doing regular exercise. In money transactions, you need to be careful. To increase the sweetness in married life, today you can give a gift to your spouse, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Virgo

It will be a wonderful day for you. Your health will be better. Whatever work you start today, you will definitely get success. You will get a chance to meet old friends and you can also go for a walk with them. You will benefit in the field of business. You can get job offers from abroad. You can also go on a religious journey somewhere. You will get a new direction on meeting a new friend.

Libra

Today you will have a good day. Today there will be more business in terms of work. Avoid any kind of wasteful expenditure today. In this zodiac sign children who are associated with the education sector will get good results today. Keep your anger under control today, there can be an argument with someone.

Scorpio

It will be a good day. Today your health will be better than before. Today is going to bring change in itself. You will move on to

new plans that will be good for businessmen. Your stalled work will be completed. Those who are associated with the business sector, they are going to get benefits.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a great day for you. Chances are you will be on a foreign trip. A call from a big company can also come. In business, a huge profit can also be achieved. People associated with the education world will get success. Health will be very good. People associated with politics will get a lot of respect. Women of this zodiac sign should take special care of their purses while going out in the evening.

Capricorn

It is going to be a fine day. Can go out for lunch with colleagues in the office. From younger siblings, you are likely to get cooperation. Your popularity will increase at the social level. You can get some big responsibility. You will have a good time with everyone.

Aquarius

It will be a good day for those who are associated with the court area. You will think of doing something new, in which you will get the full support of the parents. Today students will feel good about their studies. Today you can get monetary benefits, due to which your financial condition will be very good. Those people who are associated with the field of art, those people will be of great benefit today.

Pisces

Today you will get some good news. There will be many opportunities to move forward in life. The business trip today will be beneficial. Your mind will be excited by getting the support of your life partner. If you have a clothes shop, today your sales will increase. Lovemates will be happy to receive a surprise today.

Read More Astrology News