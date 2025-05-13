Horoscope Today, May 14: Libra to get investment advice from elders, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 14, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the second day of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. The second day will remain till 2:30 am today. Today, Shiva Yoga will remain till 7:02 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 11:47 am today. Apart from this, the Sun will enter Taurus at 12:11 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 14, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, there will be an increase in harmony in your family life. Today, you may have to fulfil a big responsibility. Today, you will get opportunities to earn money. Today, your financial condition will strengthen. Today, you will have a pleasant experience from the child's side. Engineering students will get opportunities to move forward. Today, students will be busy completing important practicals. Today, sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will feel healthy in terms of health. Do not get into unnecessary arguments with anyone today. This will spoil the relationship and will cause hindrances in your work. Today, students need to pay more attention to their studies. Negligence can affect your result. Try to solve any matter peacefully. In the evening, you will spend more time with friends and will think about the future with them.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. Today, you may take more time in everyday tasks. Today, it will prove better for you to take the advice of elders before investing money in business. Touch the feet of elders, there will be an increase in wealth. Father will try to fulfil the wishes of the children. For those people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. Today, you will get new responsibilities, which you will be able to fulfil well. People associated with art will get good profits

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today, problems that started without any reason will end. Today, you will get good news from the maternal side, which will make you happy. You will plan to do business abroad. You can talk to someone on social media, which will benefit you a lot in future. By doing exercise, diabetes related problems will end. Today you will feel very refreshed, due to which you will be able to complete your work on time.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. After a long time, today you will spend time with your family. Today, your attachment towards them will increase. Today, there will be progress in the stalled work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your family life. Students doing a diploma will get important information from their seniors. To avoid online fraud, you will talk to a good consultant team. Lovemates will have dinner together in the evening, which will increase love between them.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today, you will get success in the work field. Today, your pending tasks will be completed. Mutual coordination will increase in married life. Today, your family members will praise you for some work. Students will be more interested in their studies. Some positive changes will come in your job. You will return the loan taken from someone today. Today, your problems will be reduced, and your mind will be light. Your spouse will give you a reason to be happy today. Today is going to be a good day for children.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, you can make some important decisions which can be helpful in keeping your financial condition and house order right. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. Today, it will be respectable for you to put your point in the right way during communication. In matters of investment, you will get new advice from the elders of the house. Changing the place of work will bring a change in your energy.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be more profitable for you than before. The ongoing rift with a relative will end today. You should take care of your health today. Today, there will be prosperity in your business. Your sources of income will increase. There are signs of success in the plans. You can go on a trip to a tourist place with your siblings. Suddenly, you will meet a very dear relative or friend. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with the sports world.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will maintain your patience in any adverse situation, your conditions will soon be seen improving. Today, you will move forward forgetting your old mistakes, soon you will find the way to your success. You will get relief by getting a solution to a particular problem of children. You will remain mentally relaxed. A program related to religious travel can be made. Your friendly behaviour will make you a favourite of the people. Your opponents can spread rumours about you, ignore them and move forward.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. You will keep getting the blessings of your father. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. Today you will plan your daily routine at the beginning of the day, this will complete all the activities in a better way. Today with the help of a special person, your pending work will be completed. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. You will get the support of your spouse.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you may have a sudden trip due to some office work. Today, you will meet someone from whom you will get to learn something new. People of this zodiac who are involved in the bakery business will get more profit than expected today. Avoid taking any decision in haste; think first. Today, with the help of friends, you will get income opportunities, from which you will earn profit and strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, you will do the work with full seriousness. Support of senior people of the house will remain. Today, following the rules of Vastu at the workplace will give positive results. There will be good profit in the business related to electronic goods. Today, getting good news about the laughter of a child at home will create a happy atmosphere. Today, you will be happy to meet a friend. You can go to a birthday party this evening.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)