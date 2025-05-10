Horoscope Today, May 11: Taurus to achieve success in career, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 11, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Sunday. The Chaturdashi date will remain till 8:02 pm tonight. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 6:17 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Nrisinha Chaturdashi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 11, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries:

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will try to move forward only after taking advice from someone older or experienced. With hard work, patience and understanding, you will finish the pending work today. You may have many responsibilities. Today will prove to be satisfactory for you. Today, there are chances that conditions in employment are getting better than before. You will pay attention to your contacts. Today, religious work can be planned in your family. Happiness will come in married life.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 2

Taurus:

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, you can talk to someone for a transfer or promotion. You will also get success in this. Today, you will plan to achieve success in your career, which will benefit you in the coming days. You can get an offer for a new job. Today, there are chances of improvement in your financial condition. If you try a little, you will get more benefits. Important work can be completed today. Your married life will be pleasant. Today, there are chances of you getting vehicle pleasure.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 4

Gemini:

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, there will be sweetness in your married life. Today will be a day full of relaxation for the businessmen of this zodiac. You can plan to go on a trip with friends. You will also get help from the officers from time to time. You can get that work done in the office today, for which you were very eager. Your pending work will be completed on time today. Friends or acquaintances can keep you busy with their work for a long time.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Cancer:

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you keep your behaviour flexible and make up your mind to understand others, then you will also feel relaxed. Today, an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Today, you may remember old things. Today, your busyness in business matters will increase. Your financial condition will be better than before. Do not let confusion dominate you today, this will save you from many problems. You will have to control your behaviour. On some occasions, your behaviour will open the way to success for you.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 9

Leo:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, people associated with sports work hard in their training. Businessmen doing the courier business will get good profit today. Today, students will take help from seniors in completing practicals. Happiness and satisfaction will increase in the family. Health will be better than before today. Newly married couples will think of visiting a religious place today. People associated with politics will continue to dominate society. Today, you will feel like doing something new and good in business. Do not get involved in any decision or situation today until you understand it properly.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Virgo:

Today has brought happiness to you. The day will be full of relief for the students of this zodiac sign, you can also think of making a new schedule. Today, you will use the phone as little as possible in the office and will focus completely on your work. Today, by taking the blessings of your parents, all your work will be done. Today, you will help someone, you will feel good doing this. Today, you may meet a childhood friend, you will discuss old things. Today, you can plan to go somewhere, which will keep your mind happy.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Libra:

Today, your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Today, you are going to get success in your career, and it will feel like a dream to you. Today, you will get huge financial gains in the field of business. Today, all your work will be completed smoothly. Enemies will keep their distance from you today. Those who are involved in the wood business will get a big project today. You will feel refreshed by visiting an entertaining place. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, you can think of doing a big and different work. Your important work will be done with the support of senior officials of the office. Today, your day will be devotional. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone. Today, you can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. If you have a knee-related problem, you will soon get a solution.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius:

Today, you will get new employment opportunities. Today, your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Your good behaviour will make you well-known in society. Today, you can also get decoration work done at home. Today is going to be a day of monetary gain for contractors. Today, you may have to travel for some office work. With sensible behaviour, you will be able to maintain the unity of the family. Your positive attitude and strong confidence will take you towards financial success.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn:

Today is going to be favourable for you. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before, Today is the day for you to earn more profit. Today, you will get the support of your father both in life and work. Today, there will be sweetness in your family relationships. Today, you will help someone in need. Your spouse will gift you the necessary items. You will get the support of your elder brother in household chores. People associated with politics can organise a meeting today.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 3

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get full support from your family members, especially the elders will love you. Also, children will be happy with you. Today, you can think of starting a new business. Today you will definitely get success at work. Today, do not let any opportunity of progress go from your hands, even a small chance can make you rich. Today is the day to get more results with less hard work. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 1

Pisces:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today will be a good day to do the work you have planned and to complete your plans. Whatever was going on in your mind for so many days, today is the day to do it, luck will be with you. The differences that you have been having for some time will be resolved today. You can get praise due to your qualities and your work. You will have more confidence throughout the day. Accept the responsibility you get today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)