Horoscope Today, March 9: Leo to get success in work; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today March 9 2024: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Phalgun Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 6.18 pm today. tonight at 8:32. Siddha Yoga will last for minutes. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 7.55 am today, after which Shatabhisha Nakshatra will appear. Along with this, Bhadra i.e. inauspicious Bhadra of the earth will remain till 8.08 am today morning. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how March 9, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

It will be a great day for you. You may get some good news by evening. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Society people will be happy with your personality today. Health will remain fit today. Unmarried women of this zodiac sign may get good marriage proposals today. There may be a special conversation with family members. There will be a happy situation in married life.

Taurus

Today you may have to travel for some work. Seeing your confidence in the office today, the boss will be happy with you. You will get some good news. Will prepare for some special work. Previous work will yield better results. Today you will get special help from a friend in some work. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will plan to go on a trip today. There will be sudden financial gain. Offer perfume in the temple, your relationships will become stronger.

Gemini

The obstacles that have been coming in your progress for many days will be removed today. You may get full cooperation from the authorities. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Your lifestyle may improve. Your health will remain better. Today will be a good day for the lovemate of this zodiac sign. There may be progress in business. There will be a rush of people to congratulate on the completion of any important. work.

Cancer

People of this zodiac sign can plan to watch a movie with their spouse today. Students need to work harder. It would be better if you stayed away from unnecessary arguments today. You can complete the work easily with your ability. Do not do any work in a hurry, otherwise the work may get spoiled. It would be better to do the work patiently.

Leo

Today you may have to struggle a little to prove your competence in the workplace. You can go to an old friend's house to meet him. Success can be achieved in work done with hard work and honesty. There will be happiness in married life. Be a little careful in your work. Some work may take more time and money.

Virgo

Today luck will be with you. The work which you have been thinking of completing for many days will be completed today with the help of a friend. Today is a good day for love relationships. Business travel will be pleasant. There will be sweetness in a speech today. Friends' advice will be useful. There will be a long conversation with your spouse. You will get benefit from old works. People will be ready to help you.

Libra

Today you will feel like meeting an old friend. Some people may increase your problems. You may get entangled in old matters. Some unknown fears may trouble you in business. Be careful while driving on the road. If you are planning to travel somewhere, it would be better to postpone the trip for today.

Scorpio

Today most of your time will be spent with your parents. There will be an increase in material comforts and resources. Children will get full support. You will feel healthy. Today will be a favourable day for students of this zodiac sign. You may get some good news related to the exam. There may be chances of success in daily tasks. You can be successful to a great extent in expressing your thoughts.

Sagittarius

It is a great day to enhance your personality. Respect will increase in the society. Today we will work with an open mind. Will move ahead with our performance. You will get a chance to meet a respected person. You will get big benefits with just a little hard work. With the help of your spouse, your financial situation will improve. You can plan to attend some functions. Today you can go to an old friend's house to meet him. Which can help you overcome your problems.

Capricorn

Your day will be normal. The planned tasks can be completed. Today is a good day for political leaders of this zodiac sign. There will be a little more work pressure. Venting someone's anger on someone else can hurt your relationships. It would be better to keep your anger under control. You can plan to travel somewhere with the family. You may have to work under pressure. Avoid hurrying in important tasks.

Aquarius

Your day will be spent travelling. Will spend time with family members. Will plan a trip somewhere far away for entertainment. The business class of this zodiac sign will suddenly get a big benefit. The economic aspect will be stronger than before. Some new people may join the office, which will be beneficial for you. You will suddenly get some entertainment opportunities.

Pisces

Today your relations with friends will be sweet. Today the work can be completed with experience. You may get support in the workplace. The planned tasks can be completed. You may get support from your spouse. You can make a plan to complete any important work. People will be happy with the success achieved in some work. You may also get a gift.