Horoscope Today, March 8: Cancer will develop interest in new tasks, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 8, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Horoscope for March 8, 2025: Today is the Udaya Tithi Navami of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Navami Tithi will remain till 8:17 AM today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 4:24 PM. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 11:29 PM. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Today your day will be spent with family members. You will get a chance to help needy people. Problems coming in work will end today. Today you should avoid talking to anyone in anger. Today your financial condition will be fine. Today patience and right thinking will help you to move forward. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. You will make plans to travel somewhere. Life partner will give you a reason to be happy today.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 1

Taurus

Today, by doing extra work in the office, the pending work will be completed. Today you should avoid getting into any kind of dispute. Today you will be lost in some kind of thoughts, it would be better not to think unnecessarily. There will be stability in the sources of income. Today you should take special care of the health of the elders of your house. People doing online business are likely to get a big order today. Married life will be better today.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 6

Gemini

Today there are chances of getting special news. Law students can think of making some changes in their studies, which will prove beneficial for their future. Today you need to be a little careful in your food habits. You should avoid eating junk food. You will have to work hard to get financial benefits. Young children are likely to get a good gift from their father. People doing dry fruit business are going to get more profit than expected today.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 5

Cancer

Today your interest in new tasks will increase, which will help you learn something new. Your financial side will be stronger than before. You will plan to travel with your children. Today you will get big opportunities to earn money. Your special work will be completed with the help of luck. Today is a favorable day for business progress. You will get a chance to meet an old friend. Some old memories will be refreshed during the conversation. The arrival of a little guest in the house will create an atmosphere of happiness.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Leo

Today your company will get an offer to deal with a big company. People associated with music will participate in a concert. There is a possibility of a sudden guest coming to the house. Today you will try to strengthen your relationships. You will sit with friends and talk to improve your future. Today you will feel relaxed after the completion of important work. You will get the support of parents in your work. Students are going to get great success.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 1

Virgo

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled. You may have to travel to another city today in connection with business. You will feel happy from the side of children, which will increase your happiness. Today in the office You will get responsible work, which will benefit you on completion. You may get incentives from the boss. Today will be a better day for commerce students. The problem arising in a question will be solved easily. You will get progress in the economic field. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your bank balance will be strengthened. You may get an invitation to a friend's party at home. Your boss will praise you for your work in the office. The day is going to be good for arts students. Today people will be very impressed by your words. There are signs of you getting big profits in business. You will go to visit a religious place with your parents. Happiness will come in married life. Your spouse will fulfill the promise made to you earlier today.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today will prove to be a day of progress for you. Today you will take interest in religious activities. Today you will come in contact with new people through social sites. The day is auspicious for planning and taking decisions for some work. Today children will be busy in sports. Financially you will be very capable. You will play a key role in solving the problems of others. Today a journey undertaken for business work will be beneficial. You will get proper opportunities for progress in the job. People associated with sports will be busy in their practice today.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius

Today you will fulfill your family responsibilities well. You should avoid sharing personal problems with everyone. Women of this zodiac should take special care of their purse while going out in the evening. Today you will be honored for the social work done by you. Today you will think about investing money in a new business. Today you will buy household items. Avoid eating too much oily food today. You will get a gift from your lovemate today.

Lucky Colour- white

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today you will meet an influential person. If you like someone and want to tell him your heart's feelings, then today is a favorable day. You will definitely get success. You will get an opportunity to suddenly gain money in business. Some office colleagues will support you in your work. Today you will get more profit than expected. You will be successful in creating harmony among family relationships. You will have a good time with children in the evening.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today new ideas will come to your mind in terms of business. Elder brother's advice will prove beneficial in some work. Today everything will remain good in the family. Today meeting and talking to some special people will prove beneficial for you. Today you will easily solve any problem with your wisdom. Your spouse will give importance to your words, which will make you feel good. Elders will support you in your decisions. Overall, today will be a good day for you.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 6

Pisces

Today you will get full love and support from family members. Some of your friends will prove to be very helpful. Today your dress will be appreciated in the office, which will make you very happy. You will get to know a colleague working in the office well. Today the health of children will remain better. Today your efficiency will increase. Married life will be full of sweetness. The day is going to be beneficial for accounts students, today your hard work will pay off.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)