Horoscope Today, March 7: Virgo to get job offer from a multinational company, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 7, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 7, 2025: Today is Ashtami Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Friday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 9:19 am today, after which Navami Tithi will start. Preeti Yoga will remain till 6:15 pm today. Also, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 11:32 pm tonight. Durgashtami fast will be observed today. Apart from this, Holashtak is starting today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 7, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your thought work will be completed today. You will get benefits from the work done together with the business partner. Also, if you work with an open mind, good people will try to connect with you. Today will be a better day for the property dealer of this zodiac. Today you will get respect in society; people will see you as a good example. For good health, you will include seasonal fruits in your diet; you will get benefits.

Taurus

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. The result of hard work will be in your favor; you will get the desired result. Today you will focus on yourself. Today your opponents will bow down in front of you and will extend the hand of friendship. Getting help from your loved ones in some work will increase your enthusiasm. You can plan to go somewhere with your spouse; your relationship will get stronger. You will spend the evening with your family and will also discuss future planning. You will open a meditation center, in which more and more people will join.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. New happiness will come in your family. The success of your child will make you happy; people will come to your house to congratulate you. You will organize a party at home. Thinking of doing new work will give you good opportunities for monetary gains. People will take advice from you to work on your plan; you will live up to people's expectations. The discipline of students will bring them success soon; there will be a balance between studies and work. Your spouse will give you gifts today.

Cancer

Today will bring a new direction in life. Today you will lead something in which you will get the support of other people. Also, there will be a conversation on an important topic, you will get a chance to speak your mind, and your ideas will get important. Today you will get to learn something new, which will be useful in the future. For people of this zodiac who want to start a business in another state, today is a good day for them; you will get full support from family members, and all your work will be completed.

Leo

Today your day is going to start favorably for you. Today you will work hard at the workplace. You will feel proud of your achievements. Today is a good day for administrative employees. Today you will get many responsibilities, which you will fulfill well. Today will be beneficial for the people of this zodiac associated with the entertainment industry; your creative field will be strong. People doing real estate business can launch a new housing project. The health of the elders of the house will be better than before.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You may get a job offer from a multinational company, which will make you feel confident. You will get a full chance to think about some important work today. Make full use of time. Today you can do creative work. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home, and family members will agree with your relationship. Newly married couples will go for a walk together today. Today is going to be a great day for the people of the lawyer class; there will be financial gain from an old client.

Libra

Today is going to be a day full of happiness. Today you will go to a religious place, where you will also help some needy people. You will try to complete every task with patience and understanding, which will bring you success. Do not hesitate to ask for help from anyone today; everything is in your favor. You can start a plan. It is not good for you to postpone office work today. The plan made to increase the business will prove to be effective.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to start well. Today it will be easy to get the support of the officers; the spoiled work will be done. Your love for children. Will make you their favorite. Today you will learn something from your mistakes. If you are starting a business, then start it at an auspicious time. Today you can do some creative work; people will like your way of working. Love makes will go somewhere today. Today your married life is going to be great.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be mixed. You will visit a friend at his house; old memories will be refreshed. Try to avoid traveling today. You can spend some time with children. Private teachers will teach children new ways of studying today; students will be more interested in studies. The day is good to resolve the ongoing dispute with your spouse. Graphic design students can do something creative today; keep trying. Women should be careful while working in the kitchen today.

Capricorn

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. You will think about old transactions today. You will go to your special relative's house, where there will be a happy atmosphere. You are likely to benefit from the government sector. You will get a call for a job from a multinational company. Lovers will plan to go somewhere today and have lunch together. Good marriage proposals will come from unmarried people. Students are likely to be successful today; keep working hard.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to start with a good mood. Today new avenues of progress will open in terms of money; your financial condition will be better. Today you should give more importance to those things that are more important to you. Also, you should maintain a balance between your work, family, and friends. Today is a good day for the students of this zodiac. Today you will do your favorite work. You will be successful in completing the pending office work on time for the last several days.

Pisces

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. People of this zodiac who are associated with the bakery business will get more profit than expected today, due to which the financial condition will remain better. Today will also be a good day for people associated with art and literature. Students of this zodiac will consult their Guru regarding their career. Mothers will teach something new to their children, which will bring new ideas to the children. People associated with sports will get golden opportunities to show their skills.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 on India TV.)