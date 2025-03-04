Horoscope Today, March 5: Cancer to get good profits in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 5, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 5, 2025: Today is Shashthi Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 12:52 pm today. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 11:07 pm tonight. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 1:09 pm late tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 5, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happy moments. Today you will get good news from the family. By the grace of God, all your work will be successful today. Today you need to pay more attention to your work. You will get the help of your colleague in the project. Today you can talk to a relative on the phone; you will get to hear something new. A plan will be made to hang out with office friends. Today is going to be a good day for students. Newly married couples will go for a walk today.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is an auspicious day for people who are thinking of buying a house. Today your mind will be engaged in household chores. Today your boss can ask you to work on a new project. Students preparing for a diploma need to work harder. The business of people doing clothing will go well. You can contact a good doctor for back pain-related problems. You will get back the money stuck somewhere today.

Gemini

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Today your wisdom will bring success in some work. You will get an opportunity to serve animals. People troubled by financial problems will get relief. Today you can buy new jewelry for your spouse. Today is a good day for doctors. Today your mind will be calm and satisfied. You will get back the money given to someone. Your mind will be happy due to the organization of an auspicious event in your house. People will keep coming and going.

Cancer

Today your day will be full of happiness. Your friends will ask you for help; you will not disappoint them. People doing business will get good profits. Today you will plan to go shopping. Today you can give a gift to your sister, which will strengthen your relationship. Today you will attend an important meeting. With the advice of your father, you will get a lot of help in your business. You will feel happy by helping someone in need. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will meet a stranger, from whom you will learn a lot. People will be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. Today you will be busy with some office work. Students of this zodiac will do something new in college and can also participate in a competition. Today there will be good profit in business as compared to every day. The loan application will be approved today. Your family harmony is going to be good today.

Virgo

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today is the right time to complete any of your pending work. The day will be great for civil engineers. People suffering from health problems will feel better today. People looking for a job are likely to get a good job. Marital relationships will become stronger; they will spend time with family. Today students preparing for competitive exams will maintain a balance between studies and work. People doing private jobs will get an increment in their salary.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you may get a job offer from a big company. Today you will make up your mind to join a computer course. You will get good advice from a family member. Today guests may come to your house, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere in the house. Today you need to work harder in business. Today, with the help of your spouse, your work will become easy. There are indications that you will get a good profit from the property business. This will be a good time to gather luxuries.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today you can go out for some important work; do not forget to keep your essential items. Today there will be profit in your business. You can plan to go on a trip with friends. Today, before starting a new job, the advice of a knowledgeable person will prove useful for you. Today you will get rid of the ongoing dispute with someone. Take care of the elders of the family.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get help from colleagues in the office. Students studying away from home can meet their parents today. Employees working in multinational companies will get promotions. People looking for a job will get a job proposal from a big company. Today is going to be a good day for people connected with social media. Today lovemates can go somewhere for a walk, which will make the bond of the relationship stronger. People preparing for government jobs need to continue their hard work.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm. There will be a better improvement in your business, which will make you feel relaxed. The discord in family life will end today; happiness will increase in your family. Nursing students will be successful in their careers. Today you will make some new friends. Today, people working hard in the field will be successful. Sending your CV or applying for any job will help you in getting success.

Aquarius

Today is going to bring happiness to you. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today is a good opportunity for you to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The person whom you had helped once will be useful to you today. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Your interest in spiritual work will increase. Today, by believing in your ability, all your work will be done.

Pisces

Today is going to be a very happy day for you. Today, you will make a new plan to take your business forward, due to which your success will reach the heights of the sky. You will meet a childhood friend; your old memories will be refreshed. You will be more interested in fun and enjoyment. People suffering from arthritis will get relief today. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Today, writers may get the idea of ​​writing a new story.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)