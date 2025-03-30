Horoscope Today, March 31: Cancerians to have good relations with colleagues, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 31, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwitiya of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Monday. Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 9:12 am today, after which Tritiya Tithi will start. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 1:46 pm today. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 1:45 pm today. Today both the forms of Brahmacharini and Chandraghanta of Maa Durga will be worshipped. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 31, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today your day will be favorable for you. Your court cases may stop for some time, but everything will be fine in time. Whatever business you start today, you will be successful in it. Today you will get the support of a friend in your work. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then definitely take the advice of an experienced person. Light camphor in front of Maa Brahmacharini, family members will agree with you.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. You should avoid interfering in anyone's affairs. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first take advice from an expert. Students will make new plans for their careers today, children need proper guidance. Today is going to be a good day for partner. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new opportunities related to your career, do not let any opportunity go by. You will get the support of your elder brother in starting a new business. Children can ask you to buy the things they need today. Today your financial condition will be good. Offer sweets to Maa Chandraghanta, health will be good.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm. You will be in harmony with your office colleagues. You may talk to a special person today. You will get financial benefits today. You need to increase your interaction with honest people. Young children will be very happy today. Students are likely to be successful today. Due to the aarti of Maa Durga, health will remain better than before.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will have a long phone conversation with a relative, you will get a solution to some problem. Today there will be sweetness in married life. Women will try to learn a new dish online today. Today is a very good day for writers, their writing works will be appreciated. Offer a red chunari to Maa Brahmacharini, the problems going on in life will end.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today is going to be favourable for you. Problems that started without any reason will end completely. Today you will get good news from the maternal side. You will plan to do business abroad. You can talk to someone on social media. Today children will help their mothers with household work, due to which mother will be happy with them. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get back the money lent.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today your day has brought happiness. You will be very practical in work matters. You will start working on the business plan that has been going on in your mind for a long time. Today your sweet voice will help you get your work completed quickly. Newly married couples will go to a religious place for darshan today. Meditate on Maa Brahmacharini, problems will be solved.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio

Today will be a day of more profit for you. You need to work by taking inspiration from others. Today you should focus more on work than speaking. Today you should spend time with your parents. You should move forward with restraint and patience. The ongoing dispute with a relative will end today. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, there will be prosperity in business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today your financial position will be strong. You need to work a little harder to grow your business. Today your neighbors will ask you for some kind of help. Your respect will increase among the people. People working away from home will get a chance to meet their family members today. Family relationships will get stronger. Start a new work by taking the name of Maa Chandraghanta, you will be successful.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. You will be friends with a colleague in the office, which will last for a long time. You need to control your speech. Today you should take care of the health of children. The day will be good for students. Today is going to be a happy day for lovemates. Bow down in front of Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in relationships.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Aquarius

Today you will feel refreshed throughout the day. People will continue to trust you. With the blessings of the mother, happiness will come in married life. People will take inspiration from your honesty. Women will soon get relief from household chores. Money stuck for many days will be returned today. Children will get the support of family members in their studies. Fold hands in front of Maa Brahmacharini, financial condition will be strong.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will support social work through social media. With the help of teachers, the students' project will be completed. Luck will give you financial benefits. The hard work done earlier will get good benefits today. You can join any religious work with family members. Students will make up their mind to join a computer course. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, you will get happiness in life.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

