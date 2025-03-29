Horoscope Today, March 30: Taurus will get positive results today, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 30, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Horoscope for March 30, 2025: Today is the Pratipada date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Pratipada date will remain till 12:50 PM today. Chaitra Navratri is starting from today. Indra Yoga will remain till 5:54 pm today. Revati Nakshatra will remain till 4:35 PM today. Apart from this, today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Today you will get success in the workplace to a great extent. Today is going to be a mixed day. You will get relief from some confusion that has been going on for some time. Spending some time in spiritual and religious activities will make you positive. Students studying medicine will get the support of seniors. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, everything will be fine.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 8

Taurus

Today is going to be beneficial. Today you will get positive results from the work done earlier. Today you will understand the reality of life and will keep your morale up in any adverse situation. Avoid being aggressive if the work is not done according to your wish, if you try to put your point in a calm and patient manner, then everything will be fine. Do the Aarti of Maa Durga, health will remain better than before.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a fine day. Today will be spent in family maintenance and improvement related works. All the members of the house will sit together and share their thoughts with each other. There are chances of getting good results for the efforts made towards a particular work. Today you will get such advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Shailputri, everything will be good.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number::2

Cancer

Today children will get good news in terms of careers. Those who are associated with politics will get applause for their work. Successes may be small but will continue. Being alert about your health today will keep you physically and mentally energetic. If you want to buy electronic goods, then today is a good day. Offer sweets to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in married life.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Leo

Today luck will be fully on your side. Today you will spend time talking to friends on the phone. Today the situation in your business will remain the same as before. If you do not do the work in a hurry and think carefully, then your work will be done easily. Today is going to be a good day for students. The result of any competitive exam will come in your favour. Meditate on Maa Shailputri, you will get back the stuck money.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Virgo

Today your full attention will be on completing your tasks. Today you will have to get something repaired at home. If there is any kind of dilemma today, the support of family members can help you in taking a decision. Today you will also meet a dear friend. Women will get relief from household chores. Children will be busy in sports today. Worship Goddess Durga, all wishes will be fulfilled.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Libra

Today is going to be a mixed day. Father will support you in your business. Today your mind will be happy as the work will be done according to your wish. The youth of this zodiac should take full advantage of whatever employment-related opportunities they get today. Efforts made in finance-related activities will yield good results today. People will praise you today. Offer flowers to Maa Shailputri, there will be peace in the house.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day. You will have a good time with your spouse in the evening. Today your working style will improve. Today you will get help from an influential person in completing government work. Children will ask for their mother's help in some important work today. Due to which their work will be completed. Today is going to be a favorable day for lovemates. Fold your hands in front of Maa Shailputri, the pending work will be completed.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius

Today your colleagues and seniors in the workplace will be happy with your performance and will praise you. Today you will get an opportunity to be in the company of experienced people. You will get information about positive aspects. You will try to improve your financial and family situation. Property related work will be completed. Children will insist on playing with you today. Do not be careless about health. Light camphor in front of Maa Shailputri, financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn

Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. Today your daily income will be better than before. Do not hurry to start any new work. The youth of this zodiac are likely to get good news related to career. Employees doing private jobs will get increment in salary. Today is going to be a great day for the lawyer class. Offer cardamom to Maa Shailputri, you will get happiness in life.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day. People doing cosmetic business will get huge profits today. Today you will prove to be the best parent for your children. You will get positive results by thinking about the policies related to your work. Today such an old thing can come to your hands, which will make you feel happy. Today happiness will come in your married life. Fold your hands in front of Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for career growth.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Pisces

Today has brought happiness. You can get great success in business. Today you will have a special contribution to social activities. You will meet friends and relatives and there will be sweetness in mutual relations. Your personality and confidence will improve. Your spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of a little guest today. Offer a red chunari to Maa Durga, the problems going on in life will end.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)