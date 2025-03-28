Horoscope Today, March 29: Cancer will get gift from their spouse, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 29, 2025, will look for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 29, 2025: Today is the Amavasya date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Saturday. The Amavasya date will remain till 4:28 pm today. Brahma Yoga will remain till 10:03 pm tonight. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 7:27 pm today. Today is the Amavasya of Chaitra month. Apart from this, Saturn will enter Pisces at 9:44 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 29 March 2025 will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, the arrival of a relative will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Students preparing for competitive exams will soon get good results. Whatever work you take up today, you will complete it well and on time. Health-related problems will provide relief to a great extent today. Today, your financial condition will strengthen. Today, sweetness will increase in your married life. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office, your day will be great.

Taurus-

Today will be a beneficial day for you to invest in business. Today, you will be able to help a friend financially. Students will take help from their seniors to complete a practical. You can take your business forward online through social media. Today, you need to be a little careful about your health. Software engineers will complete some target today. Today will be a great day for teachers.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, you should be in harmony with your colleagues in the office, this will keep you getting their help. There will be sweet banter between the newlywed couple, this will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Today you will try to help the needy people in every possible way. Today, your health is going to be good. Property dealers will finalise a big deal today, which will bring a good profit.

Cancer-

Today will be a happy day for you. Today you can get advice from an experienced person in business. Today, you will get a gift from your spouse. Today will be a great day for medical students. People doing the clothing business will get a big order online today. You will be respected in politics. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. The problem of teachers' transfer will end today. Students will decide to do group study today. Also, they will take advice from teachers on some subjects.

Leo -

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work a little harder. Misunderstandings between lovemates will end today. Today, you should avoid eating oily food from outside. With the help of a friend, you will complete the pending work of college. Today, your work in the office may change. If you are thinking of buying a vehicle, then today you can talk to your family members about it.

Virgo -

Today is going to be a great day for you. By maintaining a little patience today, your pending work will be completed. Today your business will move forward in a better way. The level of knowledge will be high. The love and harmony between the relatives will increase. Today, there are chances of your promotion in the office. Today, the family environment is good. Today, all the efforts made in your workplace will be successful. Today, your brothers can ask for your help, you will not disappoint them.

Libra-

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today, you will make a plan to go to dinner with your spouse, which will increase the sweetness between you. Today, your financial condition will strengthen. Today, your health is going to be good. People associated with the media will get good news today. Students will take an interest in their studies today. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. You will make plans to travel somewhere. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to get good results.

Scorpio-

Today will be a great day for you. Today, the atmosphere of the house will become pleasant due to the arrival of a special guest. Today you can take the business forward with new thinking. Today will be a special day for lovemates. People doing transport business will get good profit today. Students will make up their mind to learn computer today. Today you will clear some important topic. Plans to travel with friends may have to be postponed for a few days. Today, there will be more profit in business than usual.

Sagittarius-

Today is going to be a great day for you. If students study according to the timetable today, they will be successful. The advice of experienced people in the workplace will open the doors to progress. Before starting a new business, take the advice of your elders. You will complete the work pending in the office for many days today. You will think of buying a vehicle with your family today. You will benefit today from the investment made earlier.

Capricorn-

Today will be a happy day for you. There is a possibility of sudden monetary gains today. You will make new plans to increase the pace of business. Students preparing for competitive exams should continue to work hard. Lovemate will get a chance to go for lunch today. There are chances of increase in the salary of teachers. People living away from family for a long time will get a chance to meet their family members. People associated with politics will get a chance to put their point in a function today.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a great day for you. People doing the jewelry business will think of taking their business forward. Today, you will go for a walk with your spouse. Today is going to be a great day for students. You will get a chance to show your talent in a college competition. Children may lose interest in studies. People associated with politics will get a good position in the party today.

Pisces-

Today is going to be a better day for you. Try to stay away from people with negative thinking. The disputes in your married life will end today. People running cybercafes are likely to make good profits today. Today, your father will ask you to complete a task. Today, your health will remain fit. Today, your interest in social media will increase. Today, a decision taken in haste can also be wrong, so decide after thinking a little.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)