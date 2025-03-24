Horoscope Today, March 25: Good financial condition for Libra, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 25, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 25, 2025: Today is the Ekadashi date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. The Ekadashi date will remain till 3:46 pm today. Shiva Yoga will remain till 2:53 pm today. Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 3:50 pm today. Apart from this, the fast of Papamochani Ekadashi will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 25, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today you will get a new project in the office, in completing which you will get the help of colleagues. You will get happiness from the children's side. Today will be a better day for students; you will make new friends in college. Father's blessings will remain on you. You will achieve a lot with your energy; just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Today your material comforts will increase.

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. The goal you are trying to achieve will be achieved today. Today you will have to work harder to achieve your target. No matter how difficult the work is, you have to maintain concentration. You will be successful in completing the tasks only by maintaining morale and confidence. You will have good rapport with influential people. Today, the mind will be happy due to sudden monetary gains. Today, pleasant results of travel can be achieved.

Gemini

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will have to take help from someone to get profit in business. Also, today you should avoid getting entangled with anyone so that you can focus your mind on work. Today you will get a chance to show your ability. The business class will get a good profit today, and the financial condition will improve. Financially, you will get success today. Your work will be completed in a better way. Married life is going to be good; your spouse will give you reasons to be happy.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will try to strengthen business contacts. Today you will benefit in business. Today is a special day for people associated with the banking sector of this zodiac. Today you can get involved in social work. Today you can work on a new plan, which will give you good benefits. If lovemates respect each other's feelings, the relationship will remain strong.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will be successful in fulfilling your responsibilities in business matters. Opponents will try unsuccessfully to harm you. Today your planned work will be completed. Today someone close to you may have some expectations from you. Today you can benefit from the work done together with business partners. Today is going to be a very good day for property dealers of this zodiac. Today everything will be better in terms of health.

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get mental peace as your personal problem will be solved. Important tasks will be completed with a positive attitude. You may also find new ways to handle work. Relationships with friends will strengthen. Students will maintain a balance between work and studies today. Your health will be good today. Your image will be strengthened in politics, and more people will join you. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Libra

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. You will also take an interest in some creative activities to give a new look to your work. Students will get success in competition-related works. You will get a full opportunity to think about new work today; do not let any opportunity go by. Today is going to be a good day for people of this zodiac who want to start a business. Newly married people will plan to travel somewhere today. Your financial condition will be good today.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will think of a new way of doing some work; this will make it easy to complete the work on time. This evening you will plan to go to a birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for students. Your creative field will be strong. Today is a good day for builders; there will be big profits from new contracts. You will participate in a social function. Today friends will come to your house to meet you, with whom you will discuss your personal matters.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You should be a little careful in your behavior with the officers. New sources of money can be seen. You may have to travel for some family work. You may meet someone who can give you big benefits in the future. You will feel lazy from the day's work, but you will not back down from hard work. Today will be a day of money gain for the lawyer class.

Capricorn

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to get success. The result of any competitive exam will come in your favor. Today you will get to spend good time with family members. You will get support from colleagues in the office, and juniors will want to learn work from you. Today you will get the benefit of political relations in your work. All your work will be completed easily. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates; you will go for a walk together.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. People of this zodiac sign will get positive results from their hard work, which will increase their confidence. Today is a good day to start a plan. You will get a lot of benefits in the future. You will get the blessings of the elders at home. Students will be busy with their studies today. You will spend the evening with your family in fun. You will share your thoughts with your spouse.

Pisces

Today has brought happy moments for you. If you do not waste your time on those tasks that are not important and start the stopped work again, then it can be beneficial. You can make a plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Today is going to be a good day for computer students of this zodiac sign. The more hard work you do, the better results you will get. You will feel very good by helping a needy person.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra.). You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)