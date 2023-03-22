Horoscope Today, March 23: Favourable day for Aries, Gemini, Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 23

Horoscope Today, March 23: Today is the second date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Today is the second day of Chaitra Navratri. Indra Yoga will remain till 3.43 minutes late tonight. Along with this, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 2:08 pm today. Apart from this, the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal is also being celebrated on the second date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of March 23 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be your favorite day. Your court matters may get a little stuck, but everything will be fine in time. Whatever business you start today, you will get success in it. Today you will also get the support of a friend. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then definitely take the advice of an experienced person, and you will get a good opinion. Children's health will be good. Burn camphor in front of Maa Brahmacharini, the family members will agree with your words.

Taurus

Your day will be normal. You should avoid interfering in someone's affairs. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first take advice from a sensible person, otherwise, your money may get stuck. Students will make a plan regarding their career today, children need proper guidance. You should avoid eating and drinking excessively and take care of your health. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, financial condition will be good.

Gemini

You will have a good day. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new opportunities related to your career. There will be cooperation from the elder brother in starting a new business. Commerce students today will take the help of teachers to understand marketing, which will be very useful in the future. Drink more and more water. Offer sweets to Maa Brahmacharini, health will be good.

Cancer

Today your mind will be full of new enthusiasm. Everyone would like to take your opinion. Your status will be made among the people in the office. You can talk to a special person today. You will also get financial benefits, and new sources of money will be available. You need to socialize with honest people. Small children will be very happy today, they will find a new game for themselves. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, health will remain better than before.

Leo

Today will be a mixed reaction. Today you will talk to a distant brother or sister on the phone, which will make you feel good. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women will try to learn a new dish online today. Father's cooperation will be with you. Today is a very good day for writers, their writing works will be appreciated in a big way. Along with this, you will also start a new creation on this day. Offer red chunri to Maa Brahmacharini, the troubles going on in life will end.

Virgo

The obstacles that started without any reason will end completely. Today you will get some good news from the maternal side, due to which your mind will be happy. You will plan to do business abroad. You can talk to someone on social media, which will benefit you a lot in the future. Today the children will help the mother in the household work, due to which the mother will be happy with them. By exercising, health-related problems will end. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get back the loaned money.

Libra

Your day will bring happiness. You will be very practical in matters of work. There is some plan going on in your mind regarding business for a long time, so today you will start working on that plan which will give you a big benefit. Today your sweet speech will help in getting your work done quickly. Students will be interested in studies today. Meditate on Maa Brahmacharini, you will get back the stalled money.

Scorpio

Your day will be more beneficial than before. You need to work by taking inspiration from others. Today you should concentrate on work more than speaking. Today you should spend time with your parents. With restraint and patience, you should take your steps forward. The ongoing rift with a relative will end today. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Durga, there will be blessings in business.

Sagittarius

Today your financial position will be strong. If you do any business, then you need to work a little harder to grow it. Today a neighbor will ask you for some kind of help, which you will easily fulfill. Your respect will increase among people. You will have a long talk on the phone with a relative. There will be strength in family relationships. Start a new work by taking the name of Maa Brahmacharini, you will get success.

Capricorn

Your day will be normal. Chances of blooming friendship with an office colleague, which will last for a long time. You need to keep restraint on your speech. Today you should take a little care of the health of the children. The day will be good for the students, you will be fully alert about your studies. You will get the benefit of the hard work done today. Today is going to be a happy day for Lovemate. Bow your head in front of Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in the relationship.

Aquarius

Today you will feel refreshed throughout the day. People's trust will remain on you. People will take inspiration from your honesty. Women will soon get relief from household chores. Today you will spend time with friends. Money stuck for many days will be returned. Children will get the support of an influential person in the house. Fold your hands in front of Maa Brahmacharini, go ahead, the blessings of the elders will remain on you.

Pisces

It is going to be a great day for you. Today you will cooperate in social work through social media. Some projects of the students will be completed with the help of teachers. Luck will give you financial benefits. You will get double the benefit from the old hard work. You can participate in some religious work with family members, which will make you feel good. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, you will get happiness in life.

